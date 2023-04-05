Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Embraces All-Black Dressing on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opted for a black statement dress while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the April 4 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The U.S. representative for New York’s 14th congressional district arrived on the night show wearing a black midi dress with a mock neckline and side slits. She paired the sharp look with a pair of glossy black pumps.

During her interview with Meyers, Ocasio-Cortez talked about Kevin McCarthy being elected Speaker of the House, the Republican’s term for “wokeism” and former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

“It seems like we planned this but this has been scheduled for a long time. No one could have imagined a couple of months ago what happened today. How does it feel?” Meyers asked Ocasio-Cortez.

“As a New Yorker, it was a very New York kind of day. You have not just what was happening with former President Trump, but then you have MTG [Marjorie Taylor Greene] flying into town,” she responded, later adding “You’ve got just the whole chaos of the scene and also the people walking by like ‘OK, I’m on my lunch break.'”

Ocasio-Cortez is known for her political work, but over the years she also made headlines with her fashion statements. In 2021, she wore an off-the-shoulder white dress that featured “Tax the Rich” printed on it to attend the Met Gala. The mermaid-style gown was designed by Aurora James, the Brother Vellies and Fifteen Percent Pledge founder.

“The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich. And yes, before anybody starts wilding out — NYC elected officials are regularly invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing our city’s cultural institutions that serve the public,” part of the politician’s Instagram caption read on the day of the 2021 Met Gala.