Ali Wong Channels the ’70s in Little Black Dress With Feathers and Sequins on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Ali Wong appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Wednesday, in a black sequin turtleneck minidress with feather-trimmed sleeves for a vintage vibe.

She paired the ensemble with black tights and platform boots. The actress also wore her signature butterfly silhouette frames.

Ali Wong during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 5. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Wong has been working with stylist Tara Swennen to create her looks for the promo tour of her new Netflix series “Beef.” Swennen has styled Wong for her recent Queue magazine cover, her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and the Los Angeles premiere of “Beef” all within the past two weeks.

During her segment on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Wong discussed her early days as a comedian in New York City, when she would sometimes do 13 sets a night going from borough to borough for sets that would sometimes be just three minutes and for no pay.

Wong also discussed her trajectory of acting roles that bounced her around between New York and Los Angeles for several years. In Los Angeles, she starred in “Breaking In” as the assistant to actor Christian Slater’s character. She made her way back to New York to star in “Black Box” opposite Kelly Reilly, Ditch Davey and Vanessa Redgrave.

Wong recently appeared on an episode of the current season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as a guest judge. She is also in pre-production for the animated film “Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld,” where she voices the title character.

“Beef” is a dark comedy that tells the story of two strangers who get into a road rage incident that brings chaos into their lives. In addition to Wong, the series stars Steven Yuen, David Choe, Young Mazino and Andrew Santino. The show debuted on Netflix on Thursday.