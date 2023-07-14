Alicia Keys Serves Drama in ’80s-inspired Hooded Saint Laurent Dress at Jay-Z’s ‘The Book of HOV’ Tribute Exhibit

Alicia Keys brought ’80s-inspired glamour to “The Book of HOV: A Tribute Exhibition Honoring Jay-Z” at the Brooklyn Public Library in New York City on Thursday, wearing Saint Laurent.

Keys wore the brand’s crossover-front evening gown, which featured a dramatic hooded collar, channeling the likes of Grace Jones. The artist styled her monochromatic look with her tresses pulled back into a tight bun, highlighting her face.

Alicia Keys Getty Images for Roc Nation

“The Book of HOV: A Tribute Honoring Jay-Z” is an exhibit honoring the life and legacy of Brooklyn-native rapper Jay-Z. It includes Jay-Z’s lyrics artistically plastered across the front of the Central Library.

That same day, the Keys Soulcare creator also attended an event celebrating the launch of her brand’s new product: It’s Like Skin ($28). The hybrid product is a 2-in-1 multitasking skin tint that is offered in 40 shades.

Alicia Keys at Keys Soulcare event. Getty Images for Keys Soulcare

Keys has been promoting and teasing her brand’s newest product on her social media channels. WWD exclusively reported the news, with Key’s commenting in a statement: “It feels amazing and it’s good for your skin. When creating offerings, what’s most important to me is that your skin feels safe and protected. I know I can feel safe in this offering since it was mindfully created to be good for your skin.”

In addition to her beauty line, the singer is currently on her “Keys to the Summer” tour, which has included shows in New York City, Tampa, Charlotte and Chicago.