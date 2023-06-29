EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys’ Keys Soulcare Launches It’s Like Skin

Alicia Keys has launched the latest product from her Keys Soulcare skin care and cosmetics line. The latest product from the brand is It’s Like Skin, a 2-in-1 product for coverage and tint.

It’s Like Skin is infused with squalane and 2 percent niacinamide meant to have a blur and brightening effect, so it blends naturally for a skin-like finish. The 40 shades offered are built for light-to-medium coverage and can be used as a spot concealer or allover skin tint. The formula was developed to work with all skin types.

Alicia Keys for Keys Soulcare’s new It’s Like Skin.

It’s Like Skin has become a go-to product for Keys, who is said to be wearing the product and doing her own makeup for her summer tour.

“It feels amazing and it’s good for your skin,” Keys said in a statement. “When creating offerings, what’s most important to me is that your skin feels safe and protected. I know I can feel safe in this offering since it was mindfully created to be good for your skin.”

Alicia Keys for Keys Soulcare’s new It’s Like Skin.

“It’s Like Skin is an extension of our multitasking bestsellers Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum and Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum, which invite you to own your own vision of beauty,” said Kory Marchisotto, president of Keys Soulcare, in a statement. “What’s unique about It’s Like Skin is that we created a color-skin care hybrid that places a high emphasis on skin care benefits with beautiful buildable color.”

All Keys Soulcare products come with a dedicated affirmation on their packaging. For It’s Like Skin the affirmation message is “I own my power,” which was personally written by Keys.

It’s Like Skin will launch with a dedicated campaign “My Skin, My Power,” starring Keys and featuring a diverse group of lightworkers discussing their skin stories. The campaign was developed by Keys and shot by Olivia Malone.

Alicia Keys for Keys Soulcare’s new It’s Like Skin concealer and tint.

The price point for It’s Like Skin is $28 for 1 full ounce. The product will be available on keyssoulcare.com. Keys Soulcare is designed in collaboration with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder.