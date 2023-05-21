×
Alicia Keys Sports Toile Print Two-Piece Set at Dior Resort 2024 Show in Mexico City

The singer was accompanied by her husband, rapper Swizz Beats.

Alicia Keys attends the Dior resort 2024 fashion show on May 20 in Mexico City.
Alicia Keys attends the Dior resort 2024 fashion show on May 20 in Mexico City. Getty Images

Alicia Keys attended Dior’s resort 2024 show on Saturday evening in Mexico City.

Keys wore a grey two-piece set by the French luxury label, which featured a toile print. Her ensemble consisted of a tube top and high-waisted trousers. She also added on sharp cat-eye sunglasses, layered chain necklaces and black boots.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 20: Alicia Keys poses during the Dior Cruise 2023 photocall at Colegio de San Ildefonso on May 20, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images For Christian Dior)
Alicia Keys attends the Dior resort 2024 fashion show on May 20 in Mexico City. Getty Images

Keys’ hair was styled in beaded braids. Her makeup look, created with Dior cosmetics, included a bold red lip. Keys prepped her skin with products from her own line, Keys Soulcare, which she launched in 2020.

By Keys’ side was her husband, rapper and record producer Swizz Beats. The couple has been married since 2010. Together, they have two sons, Egypt and Genesis, who were born in 2010 and 2014, respectively.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 20: Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys pose during the Dior Cruise 2023 photocall at Colegio de San Ildefonso on May 20, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images For Christian Dior)
Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys attend the Dior resort 2024 fashion show on May 20 in Mexico City. Getty Images

On May 19, Keys wrapped up her Alicia + Keys World Tour, which kicked off in 2022. The singer traveled to Europe, North America and Latin America. This summer, she’ll return to the United States for the Keys to the Summer tour. In 2022, she released “KEYS II” a deluxe edition of her 2021 album, “KEYS.”

“KEYS” marked the singer’s last album as part of her contract with RCA Records. Her first independent release, a Christmas album called “Santa Baby,” came out in 2022.

Dior’s resort 2024 collection was designed by the label’s longtime creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. Inspired by artist Frida Kahlo, it featured the work of Mexican artisans from Oaxaca, Chiapas and Puebla. In a nod to Kahlo, the show was staged at the Colegio de San Ildefonso, where the artist met her husband, Diego Rivera. Celebrity attendees included Naomi Watts, Yalitza Aparicio and Laetitia Casta.

