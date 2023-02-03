×
Alicia Silverstone Brings Back ‘Clueless’ Character Cher in Yellow Plaid Skirt for Rakuten Super Bowl Ad

The actress appears in a Rakuten commercial set to air during the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Alicia Silverstone in Rakuten’s advertisement, set to air during the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12.
Alicia Silverstone in Rakuten’s advertisement, set to air during the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Rakuten/Mega

Fans are “totally buggin” over Alicia Silverstone in a new advertisement.

This week, Silverstone returned as her character Cher from the iconic movie “Clueless” in a new Rakuten advertisement. The company and the actress posted the seconds-long teaser on their official social accounts, including Silverstone’s TikTok, where the post is already viral with more than 8 million views.

@aliciasilverstone

It looks like the cat is out of the designer handbag. 👜 @rakuten

♬ original sound – Alicia Silverstone

In the clip, Silverstone suits up in the nostalgic yellow skirt set she wore in the film. The ensemble’s details include a yellow and black checked-plaid design throughout a pleated miniskirt and a cropped blazer with sharp lapels. Underneath, she’s wearing a white scoopneck top and a gold necklace adorned with a “C” pendant, for Cher. Silverstone’s hair was styled in a chic side part and she opted for a pink-themed makeup look with a glossy pink lip.

In the new ad, Silverstone can be seen walking in a crowded classroom, carrying a number of shopping bags. As her shoes click through the room, she struts past the rows of desks and students can be heard whispering seemingly envious things about her fashionable entrance. When she finally arrives at the front of the class, she looks into the camera, saying: “Don’t bug, your girl is back,” while the tune from the “Clueless” soundtrack, “Alright” by Supergrass, begins playing in the background. Then, it quickly flashes to her twirling a wad of gum in her mouth, also a nod to her character from the movie.

According to the shopping rewards platform, Rakuten, the full commercial is set to air at this year’s 2023 Super Bowl game on Feb. 12.

