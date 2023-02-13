×
Mondays's Digital Daily: February 13, 2023

Business

Jack Benson, Longtime Apparel Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Fashion

Ashlyn RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Rihanna Wears Loewe for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Adele, Jay Z and More Celebrities at the Super Bowl 2023

This year's Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs saw plenty of celebrities in attendance.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Joel McHale, Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Questlove attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Lori Harvey attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Alessandra Ambrosio attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Serena Williams attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: DJ Khaled attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)
The Super Bowl is one of the most star-studded events, and celebrities crowded VIP boxes during the game to root for their favorite sports teams.

This year’s game was no exception with stars from Rihanna’s boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, to pop star Adele in attendance. Even other sports players, like NBA legend LeBron James, turned out to support their fellow athletes.

WWD has rounded up some of the celebrities in attendance at yesterday’s game.

Adele

Adele appeared at the Super Bowl, not to perform, but to enjoy this year’s game. Although, many on the internet did joke that the singer only attended in support of her fellow musician Rihanna to see the singer’s halftime show. For the occasion, Adele wore a Fendi houndstooth blazer paired with a Fendi ISeeU Peekaboo bag.

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky couldn’t miss out on supporting his girlfriend Rihanna during her halftime show. For the momentous occasion, A$AP wore an American flag-inspired black leather jacket with an NFL football emblazoned on the back. A rep confirmed that Rihanna is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy

Although Beyoncé was absent, rapper Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter were happily in attendance at the Super Bowl. The father-daughter duo paid their homages to music with their attire, with Jay-Z in a Roc Nation hoodie and Blue Ivy in a Tupac T-shirt.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Jay-Z poses looks on with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Jay-Z poses looks on with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd appeared in his Kansas City Chiefs jersey, and his take came out victorious at the Super Bowl. The actor also has his new movie “Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania” coming out this week.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Paul Rudd attends the Super Bowl LVII Pregame at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Paul Rudd attends the Super Bowl LVII Pregame at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper attended the Super Bowl in a Philadelphia Eagles T-shirt. The actor was also the star of T-Mobile’s Super Bowl commercial, alongside his mother.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Bradley Cooper attends Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Bradley Cooper attends Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney kept it casual in a T-shirt and hoodie as he sat in the VIP Box for this year’s Super Bowl game.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Paul McCartney looks on during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Paul McCartney looks on during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

LeBron James

LeBron James might be fresh off his history-making moment becoming the highest-scoring NBA player of all time, but he couldn’t miss supporting fellow athletes. James went for a minimalist look with a black button-up shirt.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Lebron James looks on during the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eaglesat State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
LeBron James looks on during the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Model Cara Delevingne made it clear who she was throwing her support behind this Super Bowl: Rihanna. The model attended wearing a T-shirt that said, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.”

Gordon Ramsay

The reality television star and the world-famous chef took a break from the kitchen to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl Game wearing a Burberry T-shirt. Following the game, his new show “Next Level Chef” premiered on Fox.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Gordon Ramsay is seen on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Gordon Ramsay is seen on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Joel McHale, Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Questlove

Niecy Nash-Betts and her wife Jessica Betts were joined by actor Joel McHale and musician Questlove for Sunday’s game. The couple were dressed in Eagle’s apparel and colors as they posed for the camera.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Joel McHale, Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Questlove attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Joel McHale, Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Questlove attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images for Roc Nation

The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup included R&B icon Babyface, who sang “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna performed during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program included an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who also performed in ASL the music of Rihanna during the halftime show.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

