Allyson Felix Goes Sky Blue in Alex Perry Suit to Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala

The retired track and field athlete was one of the many honorees at the annual gala, which raised funds for families impacted by cancer.

Allyson Felix at the 2023 Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles.
Allyson Felix Suits Up in Alex Perry at Harold & Carole Pump Gala
Allyson Felix Suits Up in Alex Perry at Harold & Carole Pump Gala
Allyson Felix Suits Up in Alex Perry at Harold & Carole Pump Gala
Allyson Felix
View ALL 21 Photos

Allyson Felix made a sharp arrival to the 2023 Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday in Los Angeles, opting for a menswear-inspired ensemble. The athlete donned the Landon double-breasted crepe suit by Alex Perry in light blue.

Allyson Felix at the 2023 Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles.
Allyson Felix at the 2023 Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The tailored suit followed a classic silhouette, incorporating slight shoulder padding. This isn’t the first time the former track and field star has chosen a structured look for her public appearances. At the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards, where she was honored with the Muhammad Ali Legacy award, Felix wore another Alex Perry double-breasted suit in red.

Allyson Felix at the 2023 Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles.
Allyson Felix at the 2023 Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Along with revealing her retirement in 2022, Felix has also made her own ventures into the fashion industry. In 2021, she teamed with her brother Wes to launch Saysh, a footwear brand that offers functional sneakers for everyday activities.

Felix initially made headlines in 2017 after she opened up about the lack of maternal protections in sponsorship deals. At the time, the star, who is the most decorated male or female athlete of all time in World Athletics Championships history, was pregnant with her daughter Camryn.

Allyson Felix at the 2023 Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles.
Allyson Felix at the 2023 Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala is an annual event that helps raise funds for families impacted by cancer. Along with Felix, this year’s honorees included Michael Phelps, John McEnroe and Dan Fleyshman.

Allyson Felix Suits Up in Alex Perry at Harold & Carole Pump Gala

