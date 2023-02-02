×
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

Aly and AJ Show Off Colorful Sister Style in Coordinating Giuliva Heritage Waistcoats and Pants at Billboard Power 100

The siblings attended the event, which celebrated the music industry’s most influential executives, among a slew of other A-listers.

Aly and AJ at the Billboard Power 100 event on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles.
Aly and AJ at the Billboard Power 100 event on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Mike Tran for Billboard

Aly and AJ embraced a businesswear theme at Billboard’s Power 100 event on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The sisters both looked to Giuliva Heritage, each wearing a waistcoat with trousers from the Italian brand.

Aly and AJ at the Billboard Power 100 event on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles.
Aly and AJ at the Billboard Power 100 event. Mike Tran for Billboard

Aly wore a crimson waistcoat with cream-colored buttons, with a matching pair of trousers. Underneath, she wore a moss-colored button-up shirt. Her brown hair was styled into a middle part, with two front pieces of her hair showing off a slight blond highlight. She accessorized with a gold bangle and a pair of black Nomasei shoes.

AJ embraced a similar look, donning a blue pinstripe waistcoat atop a moss button-up, along with oversize trousers, a silver statement ring and Nomasei boots. Her blond hair was styled in a middle part, with her wavy tresses framing her face.

Aly and AJ at the Billboard Power 100 event on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles.
Aly and AJ at the Billboard Power 100 event. Mike Tran for Billboard

The pair joined a roster of other guests at the music event, including Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Kim Petras.

Aly and AJ are known widely as a music duo and continue to release new projects. On Jan. 25, they released the single, “Baby Lay Your Head Down.” The song is from their upcoming LP “With Love From,” which will be released March 15. Currently, they are also on tour, with an upcoming show on March 17 in Pioneertown, California. In May 2022, the siblings embarked on their first beauty partnership with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, appearing as the face of the brand’s campaign that celebrated its Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick.

Aly and AJ at the Billboard Power 100 event on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles.
Aly and AJ Mike Tran for Billboard

The annual Billboard Power 100 event celebrates the music industry’s most influential executives. This year’s event was presented by leading global wealth manager UBS. Awards included Executive of the Year, Label of the Year and the Clive Davis Award.

