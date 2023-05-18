×
Amal Clooney Wears Pinstripe Pantsuit at 4Gamechangers Festival 2023

Clooney discussed the importance of human rights and freedom of the press.

Amal Clooney attends the 4Gamechangers Festival 2023 on May 17 in Vienna, Austria.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 11: Lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney attends the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: George Clooney (R) and Amal Alamuddin attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
WESTWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 01: Actor George Clooney (R) and Amal Clooney attend Universal Pictures' "Hail, Caesar!" premiere at Regency Village Theatre on February 1, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 12: Amal Clooney attends the "Money Monster" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)
Amal Clooney brought her signature sophisticated style to the 4Gamechangers Festival in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday. The human rights attorney was interviewed by journalists Corinna Milborn and Raffaela Schaidreiter alongside Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad.

Clooney sported a slate gray sleeveless pinstripe jumpsuit, which featured lapels, wide pleated legs and a black leather belt. She accessorized with gold dangle earrings, a cocktail ring and a diamond bracelet. Clooney also added on a pair of patent leather point-toe pumps.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - MAY 17: Human rights activist and lawyer Amal Clooney arrives on the podium to speak during the international digital festival 4Gamechangers 2023 at Marx Halle Wien on May 17, 2023 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Heinz-Peter Bader/Getty Images)
Amal Clooney attends the 4Gamechangers Festival 2023. Getty Images

During the event, Clooney spoke about the importance of human rights and freedom of the press. “If you don’t have an independent press and court system you don’t have a way to uphold your basic freedoms,” she said.

Founded in 2016, the 4Gamechangers Festival is staged by one of Austria’s premier media companies, ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4. According to the event’s website, the festival puts “a spotlight on trending topics and current world issues that need to be addressed.”

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - MAY 17: Human rights activist and lawyer Amal Clooney attends the international digital festival 4Gamechangers 2023 at Marx Halle Wien on May 17, 2023 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Heinz-Peter Bader/Getty Images)
Amal Clooney Getty Images

It’s been a busy week for Clooney. On Tuesday, she attended The Prince’s Trust Awards in London alongside her husband, actor George Clooney, and her mother, journalist Baria Alamuddin. At the event, the lawyer also favored a pantsuit silhouette.

Clooney’s friend and famed makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury presented the Amal Clooney Award, which honors women who are making a difference in their communities. The Amal Clooney Award was first introduced at The Prince’s Trust Awards in 2022.

