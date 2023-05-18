Amal Clooney Wears Pinstripe Pantsuit at 4Gamechangers Festival 2023

Amal Clooney brought her signature sophisticated style to the 4Gamechangers Festival in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday. The human rights attorney was interviewed by journalists Corinna Milborn and Raffaela Schaidreiter alongside Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad.

Clooney sported a slate gray sleeveless pinstripe jumpsuit, which featured lapels, wide pleated legs and a black leather belt. She accessorized with gold dangle earrings, a cocktail ring and a diamond bracelet. Clooney also added on a pair of patent leather point-toe pumps.

Amal Clooney attends the 4Gamechangers Festival 2023. Getty Images

During the event, Clooney spoke about the importance of human rights and freedom of the press. “If you don’t have an independent press and court system you don’t have a way to uphold your basic freedoms,” she said.

Founded in 2016, the 4Gamechangers Festival is staged by one of Austria’s premier media companies, ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4. According to the event’s website, the festival puts “a spotlight on trending topics and current world issues that need to be addressed.”

Amal Clooney Getty Images

It’s been a busy week for Clooney. On Tuesday, she attended The Prince’s Trust Awards in London alongside her husband, actor George Clooney, and her mother, journalist Baria Alamuddin. At the event, the lawyer also favored a pantsuit silhouette.

Clooney’s friend and famed makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury presented the Amal Clooney Award, which honors women who are making a difference in their communities. The Amal Clooney Award was first introduced at The Prince’s Trust Awards in 2022.