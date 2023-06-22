×
Amal Clooney Goes for Gold in Satin Jumpsuit at We Choose Earth Conference in Madrid

The conference brings together activists and artists to discuss the importance of sustainability.

Amal Clooney brought a bright outfit to the We Choose Earth Conference in Madrid on Thursday.

The lawyer and human rights activist wore a gold one-shoulder jumpsuit with an asymmetric trompe l’oeil sash. She complemented the satin ensemble with gold pointy-toe stiletto heels.

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 22: Amal Clooney attends the "We Choose the Earth" Mundial Conference at the EDP Gran Vía Theater on June 22, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Amal Clooney attends the “We Choose Earth” Mundial Conference on June 22 in Madrid. Getty Images

Clooney accessorized with earrings in rose gold, onyx and diamonds with a matching bracelet from Cartier’s Clash de Cartier collection. She joined the jewelry brand as the inaugural contributor to the Cartier Voices in March, and in May she helped honor the Cartier Women’s Initiative Winners.

The We Choose Earth conference brings together global leaders, activists and artists to inspire collective change and work on sustainable goal initiatives. Clooney’s talk for the We Choose Earth Conference was titled “Waging Justice to Protect Human Rights for All.”

Jumpsuits have become a style staple for Amal Clooney. In May, she joined her husband George Clooney in attending the Prince’s Trust Awards in a blush-colored linen jumpsuit with a leather belt and pleated wide legs. She accessorized with a beige clutch, black pointed-toe heels and diamond earrings.

The same week as the Prince’s Trust Gala, she wore a pin-striped jumpsuit from Versace. She completed the look with black patent leather pumps.

While Amal Clooney came into the broader public eye for her relationship and eventual marriage to George Clooney, she has had a significant and substantial career as an international human rights lawyer and activist. In late 2016, George and Amal founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice, a non-profit organization to combat human rights violations against journalists, women, LGBTQIA+ people and other minorities.

