Amal Clooney Embraces Blush Hues in Wide-Leg Linen Jumpsuit at The Prince’s Trust Awards 2023 Alongside George Clooney

The human rights lawyer attended the event with her husband, George Clooney.

Amal Clooney wearing jumpsuit, and George Clooney attend The Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards 2023 on May 16 in London.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 11: Lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney attends the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: George Clooney (R) and Amal Alamuddin attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
WESTWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 01: Actor George Clooney (R) and Amal Clooney attend Universal Pictures' "Hail, Caesar!" premiere at Regency Village Theatre on February 1, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 12: Amal Clooney attends the "Money Monster" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)
View ALL 10 Photos

Amal Clooney attended The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards on Tuesday in London. The annual event celebrates the achievements of young people around the United Kingdom.

Clooney appeared alongside her husband, actor George Clooney. Amal opted for a blush-colored linen jumpsuit with a leather belt and pleated wide legs. She accessorized with a beige clutch, black pointed-toe heels and diamond earrings.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on May 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Amal’s brunette tresses were styled in waves and featured subtle highlights. For makeup, the lawyer opted for glittery champagne and rose gold eye shadows, brown eyeliner, peach blush and a neutral rose lip.

George sported a slate gray suit and black patent leather Oxfords.

On the red carpet, George and Amal posed with celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Tilbury, who did Amal’s makeup for her Venice nuptials, has also worked with A-listers including Kim Kardashian, Gisele Bündchen and Kate Moss. Her bestselling cosmetics line was founded in 2013. Tilbury’s niece, Sofia, did Amal’s makeup for The Prince’s Trust Awards.

Also in attendance was Amal’s mother, journalist Baria Alamuddin. The four of them posed together on the red carpet.

During the event, Tilbury presented the Amal Clooney Award, which honors women who are making a difference in their communities. The Amal Clooney Award was first introduced at The Prince’s Trust Awards in 2022.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Charlotte Tilbury, Amal Clooney, George Clooney and Baria Alamuddin attend The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on May 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Charlotte Tilbury and Baria Alamuddin. Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney have been married since 2014. Together, they have two children, twins Ella and Alexander.

King Charles III founded The Prince’s Trust in 1976 with the goal of giving young people the tools to succeed, including education and job opportunities.

