Amal Clooney Embraces Blush Hues in Wide-Leg Linen Jumpsuit at The Prince’s Trust Awards 2023 Alongside George Clooney

Amal Clooney attended The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards on Tuesday in London. The annual event celebrates the achievements of young people around the United Kingdom.

Clooney appeared alongside her husband, actor George Clooney. Amal opted for a blush-colored linen jumpsuit with a leather belt and pleated wide legs. She accessorized with a beige clutch, black pointed-toe heels and diamond earrings.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Amal’s brunette tresses were styled in waves and featured subtle highlights. For makeup, the lawyer opted for glittery champagne and rose gold eye shadows, brown eyeliner, peach blush and a neutral rose lip.

George sported a slate gray suit and black patent leather Oxfords.

On the red carpet, George and Amal posed with celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Tilbury, who did Amal’s makeup for her Venice nuptials, has also worked with A-listers including Kim Kardashian, Gisele Bündchen and Kate Moss. Her bestselling cosmetics line was founded in 2013. Tilbury’s niece, Sofia, did Amal’s makeup for The Prince’s Trust Awards.

Also in attendance was Amal’s mother, journalist Baria Alamuddin. The four of them posed together on the red carpet.

During the event, Tilbury presented the Amal Clooney Award, which honors women who are making a difference in their communities. The Amal Clooney Award was first introduced at The Prince’s Trust Awards in 2022.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Charlotte Tilbury and Baria Alamuddin. Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney have been married since 2014. Together, they have two children, twins Ella and Alexander.

King Charles III founded The Prince’s Trust in 1976 with the goal of giving young people the tools to succeed, including education and job opportunities.