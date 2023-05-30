‘Clueless’ Fashion: Amanda Seyfried Updates Cher Horowitz’s Signature Look in Yellow Plaid Short Suit for ‘Good Morning America’

Amanda Seyfried arrived on set to film her segment of “Good Morning America” on Tuesday in New York City, channeling Cher Horowitz from “Clueless” in a blue and yellow single-breasted plaid blazer with a single brown button from Smythe, with a matching pair of shorts with a high inseam.

Amanda Seyfried is seen arriving at the “Good Morning America” show on May 30 in New York City. GC Images

Seyfried wore a black shirt underneath the plaid ensemble. For footwear, she selected classic black stiletto heels from Kurt Geiger.

The actress donned classic black rectangular frame sunglasses when she was out for the street-style version of her on-air look.

Amanda Seyfried is seen arriving at the “Good Morning America” show on May 30 in New York City. ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Stylist Elizabeth Stewart created Seyfried’s look for her “Good Morning America” appearance. Stewart also works with Jessica Chastain, Rebel Wilson and Viola Davis.

During her segment on “Good Morning America,” Seyfried discussed her role on her new Apple TV+ show “The Crowded Room.” The new series stars Tom Holland as a man arrested over his involvement in a shooting in 1979. Each episode of the 10-episode series reveals a new truth about his past until viewers discover the full story.

Amanda Seyfried is seen arriving at the “Good Morning America” show on May 30 in New York City. ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

In 2022, Seyfried received a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Limited Series Actress for her role in “The Dropout,” where she played disgraced biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes.

Holmes was the founder of Theranos, a company that claimed to revolutionize blood testing, but many of its claims were proven false. Holmes reported to a Texas prison on Thursday after a jury ruled she defrauded investors in January 2022.

“There’s two kids that are hanging in the balance here. As a parent — just as a mom,” Seyfried said on “Good Morning America” referencing Holmes’ two children who will be without their mother while she is serving her time in prison. “Life’s not fair, but in a lot of ways it’s fair. It’s fair for her, in particular.”