Amen and Ausar Thompson Twins Suit Up in Matching Waraire Boswell Looks at NBA Draft 2023

Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson attended the NBA draft in New York City on Thursday. Both brothers are expected to be among the first 10 players to be picked to join the big leagues, according to predictions by ESPN’s Dick Vitale.

The Thompson brothers wore matching custom suits by Waraire Boswell. Ausar dons a navy double breasted version with brown leather boots, while Amen sports a cream variation with beige suede boots.

Amen (L) and Ausar Thompson arrive prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

“We just wanted to work with Waraire because he’s a tall guy like ourselves,” Amen told WWD. “He has a lot of experience in the field making suits. He’s made suits for a lot of great people and we thought him and us could have a good vision for the draft-day suit.”

The designer, who has previously crafted suits for director Ryan Coolger and actress Lena Waithe, shared some kind words about his twin clients. “They are very wise beyond their years in terms of how they communicate and they know exactly what they want, but this was the first time they had anything made custom,” Boswell said in the same exclusive WWD interview.

Amen is expected to join the Houston Rockets, and Ausar might be picked by the Orlando Magic. Currently, the Thompsons don’t play for a specific college or university team, but for the Overtime Elite’s City Raptors, based in Atlanta. The Overtime Elite is a professional league for players aged 16 to 20.

Staged by the National Basketball Association, the NBA draft dates back to 1947. During the annual event, teams from around the country pick new players, typically college students, who qualify to join the highly-competitive league. This year’s NBA draft is held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft consists of two rounds, with the first taking place on June 22.

