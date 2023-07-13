America Ferrera Goes Red for ‘Barbie’ London Photo Call in Heart-shaped Cutout Dress

America Ferrera made a bold arrival at the “Barbie” photo call in London on Wednesday, wearing a statement red dress. Her gown featured pointed shoulder pads and a corset-like cinch at her waist. The red number, which she accessorized with gold square earrings, also featured a heart-shaped cutout design on the back.

America Ferrera at the “ Barbie ” VIP photo call on July 12 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

When it comes to her looks, the star usually works with stylist Karla Welch, who also dresses Gal Gadot, Vanessa Kirby and Tracee Ellis Ross.

On Monday, to the movie’s Los Angeles premiere, Ferrera wore a baby pink St. John skirt set with an Irene Neuwirth Pink Opal Gumball necklace. For the film’s London premiere on Wednesday, she wore a sparkling Roland Mouret dress from the brand’s fall 2023 collection, completing the look with sheer opera gloves.

Ferrera portrays Gloria in the upcoming film, a human character who encounters Barbie in the real world. The actress is most known for her role in ABC’s “Ugly Betty,” which she starred in for four seasons.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”