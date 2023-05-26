AmfAR Cannes Gala Through the Years: Jennifer Lopez, Teyana Taylor and More

The annual amfAR Cannes Gala in France, going on for more than 20 years, is a widely known event frequented by many celebrities.

Hosted by The Foundation for AIDS Research, the nonprofit organization’s gala raises funds for further AIDS research and usually features stellar performances, as well as a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld.

Here, WWD takes a closer look at the style moments from the amfAR Cannes Gala through the years.

2005

Brittany Murphy at amfAR ’s Cinema Against AIDS 2005 in Cannes , France. Getty Images

Brittany Murphy wore a dazzling white gown with a crosshatched crystal-embellished torso to amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS 2005 event. The floor-length gown also featured a layered skirt. Murphy, who was just 32 years old when she passed away in 2009, was known for her acting roles in “Clueless,” “8 Mile” and “Girl, Interrupted.”

2010

Jennifer Lopez at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Benefit Gala 2010 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez brought romantic glamour to amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Benefit Gala in 2010, wearing a blush pink Roberto Cavalli dress with a voluminous tiered skirt. The singer, who arrived at the event alongside her then-husband Marc Anthony, accessorized with a Judith Leiber clutch, Le Silla sandals and Chopard jewelry.

2014

Sharon Stone at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Gala 2014. WireImage

Sharon Stone made a red statement at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Gala in 2014, wearing a long-sleeve backless gown with a keyhole cutout and a crystal-embellished belt. The legendary actress is especially known for her roles in “Basic Instinct,” “Casino” and “The Specialist.”

2017

Lindsay Lohan at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017. Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan made a regal arrival at the gala in 2017, wearing a black-and-white gown with a ballerina-style voluminous skirt. She paired the dainty look with a pearl necklace and styled her signature ginger tresses in tight, ’60s-style curls.

2019

Winnie Harlow at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019. Getty Images for Pernod Ricard /

Winnie Harlow brought color to the amfAR Cannes Gala in 2019, arriving in a leaf-patterned strapless gown by Richard Quinn. The ensemble featured blue and green leaves with pink flowers, along with a tulle-like overskirt. At the event, the model was representing the Champagne brand Maison Perrier-Jouët.

2023

Teyana Taylor at the amfAR Gala Cannes in 2023. Michael Buckner for Variety

To the 2023 amfAR Gala Cannes, Teyana Taylor took a daring approach in a black Mônot gown with daring cutouts, gloves and an asymmetrical skirt. The creative, who recently starred in the film “A Thousand and One,” paired her gown with short hair and edgy lip jewelry.