AmfAR Gala 2023 in Cannes: Standout Looks With Heidi Klum, Coco Rocha, Teyana Taylor and More

Stars and style were the highlights of the 29th amfAR Gala in Cannes, France, on Thursday. The gala, hosted by the Foundation for AIDS Research, raised money for AIDS Research and included a fashion show spearheaded by Carine Roitfeld.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, the event featured performances by Halsey, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha along with a slew of A-list guests, including Coco Rocha, Shay Mitchell, Cindy Bruna and more.

Here, a closer look at some of the standout styles from the 2023 amfAR Gala Cannes.

Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha at the 2023 amfAR Gala Cannes on May 25 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Taking notes from Cardi B‘s ensemble at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Coco Rocha arrived at the 2023 amfAR Gala Cannes also wearing a blue Gaurav Gupta gown. The structured number, from the designer’s spring 2023 couture collection, featured warped detailing on the shoulders and skirt, which added an ethereal effect. Rocha paired the gown with pantaleggings in the same color and a high updo.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum at the 2023 amfAR Gala Cannes on May 25 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Heidi Klum brought drama to the 2023 amfAR Gala Cannes in a mint Georges Hobeika gown with feathers, a structured minidress and a floor-length cape attachment. To create her look, which was from the designer’s spring 2023 couture collection, Klum worked with stylist Rob Zangardi.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor at the 2023 amfAR Gala Cannes on May 25 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Teyana Taylor added cutouts of all-black dressing in a Mônot gown from the brand’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The formfitting black gown featured a large cutout on the torso showcasing Taylor’s hips and waist, along with sleeves that doubled as gloves. Helmed by creative director Eli Mizrahi, WWD reported the designer’s “black and white spring effort looked effortless and sensual.”

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell at the 2023 amfAR Gala Cannes on May 25 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Shay Mitchell took a campy approach to see-through dressing, wearing a gown with sparkling ropes. Underneath, she opted for a flesh-toned bodysuit. Mitchell is widely known for her role in “Pretty Little Liars.” She is also the founder of luggage and bag brand Béis in 2018.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham at the 2023 amfAR Gala Cannes on May 25 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Ashley Graham wore a custom white Nina Ricci suit with a pussy-bow style polka-dot scarf adorning her neck. For an extra regal touch, the model added an oversize black hat. Graham was dressed by Emily Evans, who she also collaborated with on her flare slit gown at the 2023 Academy Awards in March.

Stella Maxwell

Stella Maxwell at the 2023 amfAR Gala Cannes on May 25 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Stella Maxwell wore a custom black David Koma gown with a sparkling halter and a trumpet-style skirt. The London-based fashion designer created an exclusive capsule collection for Revolve and Ford, designed specifically for amFAR in Cannes. Maxwell’s gown included a plunging sweetheart neckline and opera gloves.

Cindy Bruna

Cindy Bruna at the 2023 amfAR Gala Cannes on May 25 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Cindy Bruna was among the other models who wore a custom David Koma gown. Her dress featured dazzling black sequins and a mermaid-style skirt with a feather hem. Bruna usually works with stylist Mickael Carpin on her looks.