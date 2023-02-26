Amy Poehler Channels Minimalist Dressing for ‘Parks and Recreation’ Reunion in Roland Mouret Gown at SAG Awards 2023

Amy Poehler’s comedic chops took center stage on Sunday in Los Angeles at the 2023 SAG Awards.

She presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series alongside her “Parks and Recreation” co-star Adam Scott.

Amy Poehler arrives at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Award, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

On the red carpet, Poehler appeared alongside Aubrey Plaza, another “Parks and Rec” alum. Poehler wore a black Roland Mouret gown, which she accessorized with Jennifer Fisher jewelry. Red-orange nails added a pop of color to her ensemble. Poehler was styled by Karla Welch.

Amy Poehler and Adam Scott speak onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Meanwhile, Plaza bared her midriff in a sultry Michael Kors number. A slit skirt added extra sex appeal. Plaza’s Mouawad jewelry was embellished with orange diamonds. She also wore metallic stiletto sandals by Jimmy Choo. Stylist Jessica Paster put together Plaza’s disco-ready look.

Amy Poehler, left, and Aubrey Plaza attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. WireImage

For makeup, the actress wore a glittery smokey eye and a glossy nude lip. Her wavy chin-length locks featured auburn highlights.

Plaza is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series alongside her “White Lotus” castmates. She’s a first-time nominee at the SAG Awards.

Aubrey Plaza at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Plaza has had a lot of visibility with her career recently for her role in HBO Max’s hit “The White Lotus.” The star received a Golden Globe Award nomination for her performance in “Emily the Criminal” — in which she stars as the lead. Her portrayal also received a nomination at the 2022 Gotham Awards for Outstanding Performance, where she arrived on the red carpet wearing an embellished Aya Muse ensemble.

Aubrey Plaza at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.