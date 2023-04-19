×
 
Ana de Armas Embraces Minimalism in Tailored Vest and Trousers on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The actress, who stars in the AppleTV+ film "Ghosted," is fresh off of her "SNL" hosting debut.

Ana de Armas on the April 18 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Ana de Armas on the April 18 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Todd Owyoung/NBC

Ana de Armas opted for a timeless look while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Ana de Armas on the April 18 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Ana de Armas on the April 18 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

The actress joined Fallon to talk about her new AppleTV+ film, wearing a black vest with a V-shaped neckline and matching straight-leg trousers. She paired the classic black look with strappy gold heels.

To create her looks, Armas usually works with stylist Samantha McMillen, who also outfits the Elle and Dakota Fanning and Brie Larson.

(L-R) Ana de Armas, Jimmy Fallon and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson on the April 18 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Ana de Armas, Jimmy Fallon and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson on the April 18 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

While on the night show, Armas talked about taking a selfie with Ke Huy Quan at the 2023 Oscars, becoming a U.S. citizen and working with Chris Evans.

Ana de Armas on the April 18 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Ana de Armas on the April 18 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

Armas stars alongside Evans in “Ghosted,” a film that centers around a man who falls in love with a woman before finding out she is a secret agent. The romantic, action-filled comedy also stars Adrien Brody and Amy Sedaris. To the film’s premiere on Tuesday, Armas went all-black again in a shimmering, structured Louis Vuitton blazer dress with gold buttons.

The upcoming film will join a slew of other exciting projects Armas has done thus far. On April 15, she hosted her first “SNL” episode, wearing a tan crop top and black leather pants from Wynn Hamlyn in the promotional video. For her starring role as the iconic Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s “Blonde,” she earned a number of nominations, including an Academy Award for Best Leading Actress. To the 2023 Oscars in March, she arrived in a sparkling silver Louis Vuitton gown.

