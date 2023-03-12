Ana de Armas Sparkles in Louis Vuitton Scalloped Mermaid Dress for Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Ana de Armas made a sparkling arrival at the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing a Louis Vuitton gown.

Ana de Armas at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Armas’ gown, adorned in allover dainty sparkles, followed a classic Hollywood theme, with a scoop neckline, a bra-like insert and a corset detail cinching her at the waist. The skirt of the gown featured tiers of ruffles. She collaborated with stylist Samantha McMillen on her look. McMillen has also worked with Brie Larson, Janelle James and Elle Fanning.

Armas is up for an Oscar in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the biopic “Blonde,” which was released on Netflix on Sept. 16. During awards season, Armas has wowed with her standout style. She arrived at the 2023 Golden Globes in a Louis Vuitton gown that took 150 hours to make. It featured a front panel embroidered with 3D sequins in a geometric pattern. To the “Blonde” Los Angeles premiere in September, she dazzled in a halter-neck Louis Vuitton dress covered in silver and gold paillettes.

Looking ahead, Armas is gearing up to star in “Ghosted,” a romantic comedy that sees a man fall in a love with a woman, before learning she’s a secret agent. Starring alongside Chris Evans, the action film will be released on Apple TV+ on April 21.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.