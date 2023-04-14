Ana de Armas Embraces Lux Leather Trend in Wynn Hamlyn Pants for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Ana de Armas is the next guest host on “Saturday Night Live.” Teasing the audience for this Saturday’s episode, the actress put her comedy skills to the test with a promotional video released by NBC on Tuesday.

For the promo, de Armas embraced the lux leather trend, wearing a beige cropped tank top and black leather trousers from Wynn Hamlyn.

De Armas regularly worked with stylist Samantha McMillen to create her looks. McMillen also works with Momona Tamada, January Jones and Brie Larson.

In the promotional video, De Armas stars opposite “SNL” cast member Chloe Fineman as they brainstorm ideas for the show. The two act out ideas with scenarios ranging from threatening violence to imitating animal sounds.

Colombian singer Karol G is scheduled as the musical guest for the upcoming episode. A separate all-Spanish language clip featuring Armas, Karol G and Bowen Yang shows Yang’s struggling with Spanish, proclaiming “Yo Soy La Playa,” which translates to “I am the beach.”

Chloe Fineman and Ana de Armas during promos on Tuesday for “Saturday Night Live.” Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

De Armas has been a staple on the red carpet over the past year after her standout performance in “Blonde,” which earned multiple award nominations, including an Academy Award for Best Leading Actress and Golden Globe for Best Actress Motion Picture – Drama. With her multiple award nominations came many red-carpet moments for the star.

At the 2023 Oscars, she wore a mermaid gown adorned in allover dainty sparkles, following a classic Hollywood theme, with a scoop neckline, a bra-like insert and a corset detail cinching her at the waist. The skirt of the gown featured tiers of ruffles.