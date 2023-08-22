‘And Just Like That’ Season Two Finale Trailer Teases Samantha Jones’ Return

The ladies of “And Just Like That” — the reboot of the eternally popular “Sex and the City” franchise — are bringing Season Two of the series to an end with a special cameo.

Max has released the promotional trailer for the season finale episode, titled “The Last Supper Part Two: Entree,” which will air Thursday. The trailer opens with Aidan saying “Carrie, I’ve been thinking about nothing but you for all these years,” as Carrie takes a twirl in a black and silver checkerboard dress.

In the previous episode, Aidan had to run back to Virginia after his son got in a car accident and Aidan broke down on the phone telling Carrie he should’ve been there. After reuniting with the only other man she ever truly loved aside from Big, the future of their relationship is now unclear.

The trailer also shows Miranda going to visit Steve, and there are a variety of ways this conversation could go given any hopes of them being amicable looked dashed this season, after she implied he should move out and then she said she was proceeding with filing for divorce.

In a more light-hearted comedic scene, Harry tells Charlotte that Anthony is here to discuss switching off the sexual intimacy roles with Giuseppe and Charlotte wakes up in shock from her drunken slumber after the previous episode.

Miranda tells Che they can’t ruin Carrie’s dinner, while Carrie and Seema have a heart-to-heart about Seema falling for Ravi. Nya sees one of the gentlemen from the bar she went to after she and Andre separated and he asks if they’ve met.

After Carrie says goodbye to her apartment saying, “This place has meant everything to me,” the moment “Sex and the City” fans have been waiting for all season finally arrives. Carrie’s phone rings and the caller ID says “Samantha,” indicating that fans will finally see the return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

In May, Variety reported Cattrall would return as Samantha for one episode only, making the “Sex and the City” universe whole again. Samantha has moved to London, hence the conversation via phone. Cattrall reportedly shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York City without interacting with Parker or seeing the series showrunner Michael Patrick King. Cattrall worked with Patricia Field, who costumed the original “Sex and the City” series and both movies, to create her look for the scene.

The “And Just Like That” Season Two finale will be available for stream on Thursday on Max.