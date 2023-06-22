‘And Just Like That’ Season Two Episode Two Recap: Growing Pains, Tony Danza and Breakups

Following the fashion-clad Met Gala episode of “And Just Like That” season two on Max, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is back at her radio show. She and Franklin (Ivan Hernandez) are going through commercials when she come across one for a vaginal odor suppository, which sends her into a tizzy, and she tells Franklin she isn’t capable of reading the commercial on air.

Seema (Sarita Choudhury) struts into the hair salon in a giraffe print jumpsuit, cheetah print scarf and Fendi bag. She goes to get her hair done as she discusses her recent breakup with Zed (William Abadie) with her hairdresser Juan Jose. They get in a tiff over Seema’s standards for men, and this upsets her, and she storms out threatening not to come back to his salon.

Che (Sara Ramirez) gets a call from her show writer while she and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) are in the middle of sex, and they have to run to set, interrupting their intimacy.

Carrie is back at another recording of her radio show and is still arguing about doing vaginal product commercials, where one of the producers, Chloe, tries to give her a bit of convincing.

Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) arrives home in a frenzy with her mother-in-law Eunice (Pat Bowie) on the way. Eunice arrives with her Louis Vuitton suitcase in tow, judging Lisa’s hair and animal print clothes.

Lily goes to beg Harry (Evan Handler) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) for a new electric keyboard to take their music in a new direction, but Charlotte and Harry say no.

Nya (Karen Pittman) and her husband Andre (Leroy McClain) are having a phone call, and Andre brings up trying to have a child, a major plot point for them back in the first season. However, Nya is unreceptive.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, Miranda begins attending AA meetings to meet new people and fill her days.

Lily has now come into possession of an electronic keyboard after selling some clothes on a site called The Real Deal, similar to The RealReal. Charlotte checks her daughter’s closet and realizes many of the designer items she got her, including a Chanel dress from Karl Lagerfeld’s last collection, are gone.

Lisa’s husband Herbert (Christopher Jackson) is trying to hail a cab and is not having much success after being racially profiled and slammed on a taxi cab hood. Eunice comes out and is shocked by her son’s behavior and she and her sorority sisters leave.

Eunice walks in on Herbert to discuss his public outburst and says his behavior was unacceptable, and in a surprise turn of events, Lisa agrees with his mother.

Che has another standup show where they introduce Tony Danza as their father on the TV show they are starring in. Miranda has a fangirl moment later when Che introduces her to Tony Danza, who offers to take them to dinner.

Kristin Davi and Sarah Jessica Parker in season two of “And Just Like That.”

Seema returns to her old hair salon with her hair in a disaster and offers Juan Jose a bottle of expensive tequila to take her back. Juan Jose shrugs off their argument and hands her over to his number-one hairstylist.

Miranda is doing a beach cleanup with AA when she gets a call from Nya about how she’s throwing Andre’s stuff away and ending their relationship.

Charlotte pays a trip to The Real Deal with Carrie, who has her JW Anderson pigeon clutch bag in tow. Charlotte talks to the sales associate about getting her daughter’s Chanel dress back, but to minimal avail.

Cynthia Nixon in season two of “And Just Like That.”

Miranda has lost her phone and she’s freaking out because she has dinner with Che and Tony Danza soon. She finds some surfers to loan her a phone and calls Carrie to get Che’s number and then calls Che to see what they can do about getting her.

Meanwhile, the sales associate at The Real Deal tracks down Charlotte’s dress, but it’s on hold at a warehouse. Charlotte has a meltdown because she is feeling like Lily is outgrowing everything she’s ever given her, but Carrie comforts her.

Miranda gets picked up by Che’s friend Lyle, whom she learns is still legally Che’s husband. Meanwhile, Che has dinner with Tony Danza, who suggests they change his character’s ethnicity to Italian, leaving Che conflicted.

Seema and Zed are having dinner and Zed proposes Seema invest in a nightlife endeavor with her. Seema’s insulted by this and leaves and says Juan Jose was right.

Che gets home and Miranda, who missed dinner, is stressed because she’s learned Che is still legally married and she didn’t know their phone number, with Miranda saying she doesn’t know who they are. After a brief argument, they comfort each other and reconcile.

Carrie arrives to work at the radio station to find everyone clearing out their offices because all the studios have been sold after Carrie refuses to read the commercial. Carrie and Franklin discuss selling the Podcast to someone else and Franklin says he doesn’t know if it’s smart to go any further, podcast or relationship.

Carrie thanks him for “the sex and the city,” double entendre intended. They part ways and Carrie’s back on the market.