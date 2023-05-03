‘And Just Like That’ Teases Fashionable Moments for Season Two

The ladies of “And Just Like That” are back, bold and fashionable for Season Two of the HBO Max series.

At the end of April, Sarah Jessica Parker debuted the trailer for the second season of the show on her Instagram page. All the main cast members, including Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, are returning. New fan favorites, including Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Karen Pittman as Nya Wallace and Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, are also back for the second season.

In addition to the trailer, HBO Max has released teaser photos showing a few fashionable moments that can be expected from the ladies of “And Just Like That” this season.

Sarah Jessica Parker in “And Just Like That” Season Two. Craig Blankenhorn

A promotional image of Parker shows that Carrie’s love of accessories hasn’t waned, as she sports a plaid check blazer accessorized with a crossbody bag, hat and two bangles. Molly Rogers, who worked on the original “Sex and the City,” and Danny Santiago, a protégé of Patricia Field who costumed the original “Sex and the City,” have returned to give Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and company their individual New York fashion flair.

Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez in Season Two of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

Previews for Season Two also reveal that Cynthia Nixon has returned to her originally fiery red hair that Miranda was famous for. A teaser image shows her in a colorful jewel-tone dress, which has become affiliated with Miranda’s style since the first season, when she was wearing dresses by Christopher John Rogers, Natural Rough and Altuzarra.

Nicole Ari Parker and Kristin Davis in Season Two of “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn

Upper East Side mom friends Lisa and Charlotte have returned to showcase a lesson in how New York’s chic parents dress. Lisa is back with her statement necklaces and colorful ensembles, and Charlotte is back in her elevated style. Audiences can likely expect more Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Prada.

Karen Pittman, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury in Season Two of “And Just Like That.”

Viewers will also get a closer look at Nya’s bohemian professor style and Seema’s New York real estate agent wardrobe. As Seema let viewers know upon her introduction in Season One, she names all her purses, so hopefully fans can expect some “It” bag accessory moments from her character.

One of the most highly anticipated fashion moments in Season Two is what is expected to be some grand ball-style event, as Davis and Ari Parker were seen on set filming in eveningwear ensembles.

Ari Parker was photographed on set in a cascading red draped Valentino gown with an elaborate head ornament, reminiscent of the blue head ornament of Frances McDormand’s 2018 Met Gala outfit.

Christopher Jackson and Nicole Ari Parker are seen on the set of “And Just Like That…” on Oct. 18 in New York City. GC Images

Frances McDormand attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. Getty Images

Davis was seen on set filming in a dominatrix-inspired outfit with a striped skirt and Stephen Jones Millinery fascinator and a striped skirt.

Kristin Davis is seen on the set of “And Just Like That…” Season Two on the Upper East Side on Oct. 11 in New York City. GC Images

“And Just Like That” Season Two is set to premiere on HBO Max, which will by then be called Max, in June.