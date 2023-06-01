New ‘And Just Like That’ Trailer Reveals Carrie’s Reunion With Aidan and More Style Moments

Max has revealed the latest trailer for “And Just Like That,” the reboot of the “Sex and the City” franchise, teasing further details about this upcoming season’s plot and what’s in store for the characters.

The new trailer opens with a voiceover from Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, saying, “You don’t move on because you’re ready to. You move on because you’ve outgrown who used to be.” Carrie opens a box with what appears to be some taxidermy bird, likely one of her avant-garde fashion items.

The trailer then cuts to various quick shots of the other ensemble cast members, and the audience learns Carrie has remodeled her kitchen, which she now uses for cooking rather than storing her shoes as she did throughout the six seasons of the original “Sex and the City.”

The trailer cuts to a scene of Carrie discussing how well she thought she was doing after her husband’s passing, making it through the first year. Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis, even congratulates her on how well she’s handled moving on after Bigg’s passing, although it seems Carrie isn’t doing as well as people think.

Similar to the first trailer, the new one teases many fashionable moments, like Carrie storming into her apartment with numerous shopping bags after a shoe shopping spree at Bergdorf Goodman.

The audience also becomes privy to Miranda’s (played by Cynthia Nixon) troubles in her relationship with Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramirez). They also see Charlotte weighing decisions between her career and family, and Nya Wallace (played by Karen Pittman), exploring her new status as a single woman getting to enjoy one-night stands.

The end of the trailer depicts Carrie’s reunion with her former boyfriend Aidan Shaw, who aside from Bigg, was considered the other love of her life. The audience is left wondering what will come of their reunion and how their relationship will transpire through the season.