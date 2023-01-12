Andie MacDowell Wears Crystal-embellished Power Suit at ‘The Way Home’ Premiere

Andie MacDowell arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of her new Hallmark television show “The Way Home” on Jan. 11, wearing a sparkling suit.

In honor of the premiere of her new television show, the actress and model decked herself out in a black suit with allover crystal appliqué embellishments by Michael Lo Sordo. She wore a white turtleneck sweater underneath, and coordinated the look with black pointy-toe shoes.

Andie MacDowell attends as Hallmark Channel celebrates the upcoming premiere of its all-new original series “The Way Home” on Jan. 11 in New York City. Getty Images for Hallmark Media

For makeup, MacDowell went for an evening-ready look featuring a glossy pink lip, dewy rose blush, eyeliner, mascara and earth-tone eye shadow. For hair, she went for voluminous curls.

MacDowell has become well-known for her acting work, but she started her career as a fashion model. In 1978, she signed a contract with Elite Model Management in New York City.

Last fall, MacDowell came out of modeling retirement when she walked the runway show for L’Oréal Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The tag line for last season’s show was “Walk Your Worth.”

“I think it’s about being authentic and true to yourself, trusting your instincts, not questioning yourself, not trying to please other people but yourself,” MacDowell said to WWD regarding the tag line.

MacDowell’s daughters, Margaret Qualley and Rainey Qualley, are also making a name for themselves in fashion and entertainment.

Earlier this month, Margaret was announced as one of the faces of the latest Coco Crush campaign for Chanel jewelry, starring alongside Amandla Stenberg and Blackpink’s Jennie. Rainey was recently announced as a cast member for the upcoming film “The Whisper Network.”

“The Way Home” premieres on Hallmark on Sunday. In addition to MacDowell, the series also stars Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow. The series tells the story of three generations of women and how they work to rebuild a family connection.