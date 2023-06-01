Angela Bassett Embraces All-black Dressing in Velvet Jumpsuit for ‘A Transparent Musical’ Opening Night

Angela Bassett attended the opening night of “A Transparent Musical” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, in a black zip-up balloon jacket layered over a black velvet jumpsuit.

She coordinated the all-black ensemble with gray heels with a black tiptoe and accessorized with a black statement amulet, rounding out the all-black theme.

Angela Bassett attends the opening night performance of “A Transparent Musical.” Getty Images

Much of Bassett’s fashion image has been curated by her stylist Jennifer Austin, who spent much of the past year dressing Bassett for the awards circuit where she received multiple acting nominations, including the Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” At this year’s Oscars ceremony, she wore a purple Moschino gown.

Angela Bassett Getty Images

One of Bassett’s most acclaimed roles throughout her multidecade film career was as the iconic Tina Turner in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” The film earned Bassett an Academy Award nomination for Best Leading Actress.

Upon Turner’s passing, Bassett issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Her final words to me — for me — were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world.”

“A Transparent Musical” explores Jewish and queer identity and is based on the hit Amazon Prime original TV show “Transparent.” The musical stars Daya Curley, Peppermint and Sarah Stiles with a book by MJ Kaufman and score by Faith Solloway.