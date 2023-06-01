×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

New Guards Group Founders Exit

Fashion

Ann Demeulemeester Names Stefano Gallici Its New Creative Director

Business

Macy’s Reports Tough First Quarter, Brings Guidance Down

Angela Bassett Embraces All-black Dressing in Velvet Jumpsuit for ‘A Transparent Musical’ Opening Night

The musical presented by Center Theater Group explores Jewish and queer history.

Angela Bassett, A Transparent Musical
Angela Bassett attends the opening night performance of "A Transparent Musical" on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Angela Bassett attended the opening night of “A Transparent Musical” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, in a black zip-up balloon jacket layered over a black velvet jumpsuit.

She coordinated the all-black ensemble with gray heels with a black tiptoe and accessorized with a black statement amulet, rounding out the all-black theme.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: Angela Bassett attends 'Center Theater Group presents the opening night performance of 'A Transparent Musical' at Mark Taper Forum on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Angela Bassett attends the opening night performance of “A Transparent Musical.” Getty Images

Much of Bassett’s fashion image has been curated by her stylist Jennifer Austin, who spent much of the past year dressing Bassett for the awards circuit where she received multiple acting nominations, including the Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” At this year’s Oscars ceremony, she wore a purple Moschino gown.

Related Galleries

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: Angela Bassett attends 'Center Theater Group presents the opening night performance of 'A Transparent Musical' at Mark Taper Forum on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Angela Bassett Getty Images

One of Bassett’s most acclaimed roles throughout her multidecade film career was as the iconic Tina Turner in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” The film earned Bassett an Academy Award nomination for Best Leading Actress.

Upon Turner’s passing, Bassett issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Her final words to me — for me — were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world.”

“A Transparent Musical” explores Jewish and queer identity and is based on the hit Amazon Prime original TV show “Transparent.” The musical stars Daya Curley, Peppermint and Sarah Stiles with a book by MJ Kaufman and score by Faith Solloway.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad