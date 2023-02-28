Angela Bassett Channels a Ringmaster in Moschino Suit for Spotlight Award at Costume Designers Guild Awards 2023

Angela Bassett channeled a ringmaster at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Monday in Los Angeles, wearing a look from Moschino’s pre-fall 2023 collection, as she was honored with the Spotlight Award.

Angela Bassett at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Bassett’s tailored look featured a double-breasted blazer, an overskirt with stark-red interior fabric and a large belt cinching her waist. Straight-leg trousers, a bow tie and a beret completed her ensemble.

Bassett accessorized with an embossed black clutch, a shimmering red ring and block heels.

The actress was outfitted by Jennifer Austin, who recently put together Bassett’s looks for both the NAACP Image Awards and the SAG Awards.

Angela Bassett Gilbert Flores for Variety

Bassett’s arrival on the red carpet joined a slew of other A-list stars who donned similar playful looks, including Cate Blanchett, Christina Ricci and Hunter Schafer.

Bassett has received many accolades during this year’s awards show season, including an NAACP Image Award for entertainer of the year and another for outstanding actress in a drama series for her role in Fox’s “9-1-1.” Her win in January at the Golden Globes made history, as she became the first actor to gain a major award for a Marvel movie. Bassett’s role in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was also highlighted at Variety’s Directors to Watch Brunch on Jan. 9, where she wore a Greta Constantine jumpsuit as she was honored with the Creative Impact Award.

Angela Bassett Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Costume Designers Guild Awards celebrate the top costume designers across film, television and short-form design in a range of genres. This year’s event, marking its 25th anniversary, was held at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The occasion bestowed the Career Achievement Award to Deborah L. Scott, designer for films including “Titanic” and “Back to the Future.” Bette Midler was honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award, and Bassett was recognized with the Spotlight Award.