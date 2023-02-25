×
Angela Bassett Pumps Up the Volume With Dramatic Ruffle Sleeves at NAACP Image Awards 2023

The actress won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Janelle Monáe at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Kerry Washington at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Viola Davis at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Angela Bassett arrived for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday in Pasadena, California, taking an ethereal approach to red carpet dressing.

The actress wore a white jumpsuit with ruffle balloon sleeves by Greta Constantine. She coordinated the look with platform heels from Brian Atwood. The actress rounded out her ensemble by accessorizing with jewelry from Gismondi 1754, including statement earrings and rings.

Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, California.. Gilbert Flores for Variety

To create her look for this year’s awards ceremony, Bassett worked with her go-to stylist Jennifer Austin. Austin has dressed Bassett in brands such as Moschino, Pamella Rolland and Georges Chakra.

For makeup, Bassett went with a matte lip, blush, eyeliner, mascara and smoky eyeshadow. For hair, she opted for bangs and a voluminous flowing style.

Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

At this year’s NAACP Image Awards, Bassett won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” She was nominated in the category alongside her co-stars from the film, namely Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o.

Bassett recently won a Golden Globe award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The award marked Bassett as the first actor ever to win an individual acting award for a Marvel Comics-based film and Basset’s second Golden Globe.

Bassett is a contender for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Academy Awards for her role in the film.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

