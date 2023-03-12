Angela Bassett Goes Regal in Purple Moschino Gown With Exaggerated Bow Neckline for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Angela Bassett arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing a regal ensemble.

The actress wore a custom ultraviolet organza hand-draped gown with an exaggerated bow neckline designed by Moschino. She accessorized the look with a Bulgari diamond serpentine necklace and a disco ball evening bag from Judith Leiber.

Angela Bassett at the 95th annual Academy Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The actress worked with her go-to stylist Jennifer Austin, who has dressed Bassett throughout the awards season, choosing brands such as Giambattista Valli, Greta Constantine and Pamella Roland.

This is the second time Bassett has been nominated for an Academy Award. In 1994, she was nominated for the Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do with It” for playing the iconic singer.

Angela Bassett at the Academy Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Bassett recently won a Golden Globe Award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The award marked Bassett as the first actor ever to win an individual acting award for a Marvel Comics-based film, and Basset’s second Golden Globe win. At the 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards, the “What’s Love Got to Do with It” actress was honored with the Spotlight Award, where she later took to Instagram to note how costume designers are “the ultimate partners” in filmmaking.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.