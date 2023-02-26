×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Milan Fashion Week Fall 2023

Sustainability

First Black Carpet Awards Get Emotional

Angela Bassett Gets Dramatic in Vibrant Yellow Giambattista Valli Couture Tulle Dress for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

The actress has been nominated for a SAG Award in the "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role" category for her starring in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Angela Bassett at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Michelle Williams in Dior Haute Couture
Michelle Yeoh
Viola Davis in Valentino
Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent
View ALL 75 Photos

Angela Bassett made a vibrant arrival to the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. To help celebrate the night honoring the best and brightest in film and TV, the actress wore a yellow Giambattista Valli gown with tulle additions.

Angela Bassett at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Angela Bassett at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Bassett’s gown was from the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection, which featured fluffy feathers, sequined jumpsuits and plenty of silk faille and tulle. The details of her gown included a yellow base with ruched detailing and a mermaid-style fit, with a tulle along her chest and skirt.

Related Galleries

Her accessories included shimmering drop earrings, a statement silver ring and a seashell-shaped clutch.

Bassett worked with stylist Jennifer Austin.

Angela Bassett at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Angela Bassett at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to hair, the actress debuted long curly black tresses.

Last night, to the NAACP Image Awards, she stunned in a Greta Constantine white jumpsuit with oversize ruffle sleeves. The actress took home the award for Entertainer of the Year.

In December, Bassett was awarded the Career Achievement Award at the fifth Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. She wore a retro sequined one-piece and coordinated with pink peep-toe sandals. Her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was also highlighted at Variety’s Directors to Watch Brunch in January. She took on the warm weather in a bright yellow Greta Constantine jumpsuit as she was honored with the Creative Impact Award.

Angela Bassett at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Angela Bassett at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Hot Summer Bags

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Angela Bassett Brings Drama to SAG Awards in Giambattista Valli Dress

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad