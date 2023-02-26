Angela Bassett Gets Dramatic in Vibrant Yellow Giambattista Valli Couture Tulle Dress for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Angela Bassett made a vibrant arrival to the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. To help celebrate the night honoring the best and brightest in film and TV, the actress wore a yellow Giambattista Valli gown with tulle additions.

Angela Bassett at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Bassett’s gown was from the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection, which featured fluffy feathers, sequined jumpsuits and plenty of silk faille and tulle. The details of her gown included a yellow base with ruched detailing and a mermaid-style fit, with a tulle along her chest and skirt.

Her accessories included shimmering drop earrings, a statement silver ring and a seashell-shaped clutch.

Bassett worked with stylist Jennifer Austin.

When it came to hair, the actress debuted long curly black tresses.

Last night, to the NAACP Image Awards, she stunned in a Greta Constantine white jumpsuit with oversize ruffle sleeves. The actress took home the award for Entertainer of the Year.

In December, Bassett was awarded the Career Achievement Award at the fifth Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. She wore a retro sequined one-piece and coordinated with pink peep-toe sandals. Her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was also highlighted at Variety’s Directors to Watch Brunch in January. She took on the warm weather in a bright yellow Greta Constantine jumpsuit as she was honored with the Creative Impact Award.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.