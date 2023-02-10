Angela Bassett Does Ethereal Power Dressing for the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Angela Bassett arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Thursday, taking an ethereal approach to power dressing.

In honor of this year’s film festival, the Golden Globe-winning actress wore a cropped cream wrap jacket with tassel detail and matching flare trousers. She coordinated the look with bronze peep-toe platform heels. She accessorized with a ring and earrings.

For makeup, Bassett went for an elevated look, featuring blush, a honey brown lip, eye-popping mascara and smoky eye shadow. For hair, she went for statement curls.

Honoree Angela Bassett attends the Montecito Award during the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 9 in Santa Barbara, California. Getty Images

Bassett was in attendance to receive the Santa Barbara Film Festival: Montecito Award, which is given to a person in the entertainment industry who has made a great contribution to film. Past honorees included Oprah Winfrey, Naomi Watts and Kate Winslet.

2022 was a big year for Bassett with the release of the “Black Panther” sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Bassett reprised her role as Queen Ramonda, and received critical acclaim for her performance. She received this year’s Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture. Bassett is also nominated for this year’s Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the role. Her Academy Award nomination makes her the first performer in a Marvel Studios movie to be nominated for an Academy Award in any acting category.

In addition to collecting her accolades for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Bassett is set to star alongside Millie Bobby Brown in a new Netflix film titled “Damsel.” The fantasy film is scheduled to be released on Netflix this October.

The 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival kicked off Wednesday and concludes Feb. 18. The annual film festival honors outstanding performers in film, with some of this year’s honorees including Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser and Cate Blanchett.