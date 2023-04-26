Angela Bassett Suits Up in Gold With Sharp Shoulders and Bustier at Time 100 Gala

Angela Bassett arrived on the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday, taking a bold approach to suiting.

The Oscar-nominated actress wore a black and gold embroidered suit from Gaurav Gupta Couture. She accessorized the look with a matching boombox-shaped handbag.

Angela Bassett at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Bassett’s look was from Gaurav Gupta Couture’s spring 2023 collection. WWD characterized the collection as looks that created visual interest with airy volume and architectural details.

Angela Bassett at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Bassett worked with her stylist Jennifer Austin, who has styled her in brands such as Moschino, Giambattista Valli and Greta Constantine.

Bassett was among the Titans section on this year’s Time 100 list, commending her years of work in film, including her Golden Globe Award, multiple Emmy nominations and two Oscar nominations.

The actress recently garnered her second Oscar nomination for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at this year’s Oscar’s ceremony.

For her Time 100 issue profile, Bassett was interviewed by music legend Tina Turner, who commended Bassett’s acting ability, saying, “That’s your gift, becoming your character with conviction, truth, dignity, and grace, even when it’s painful, and takes everything you have and more.”

Bassett famously played Turner in the 1993 biopic “What’s Love Got To Do with It,” which garnered Bassett her first acting Oscar nomination.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.