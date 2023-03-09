×
Angela Bassett Channels the ’70s in Lavender Jumpsuit at Time’s Women of the Year Gala 2023

The Oscar-nominated actress joined Phoebe Bridgers, Quinta Brunson, Cate Blanchett and other stars at the event, which celebrated women.

Angela Bassett at the Time Women of the Year Gala on March 8 in Los Angeles.
Angela Bassett at the Time Women of the Year Gala on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Angela Bassett embraced a spring-themed outfit with a ’70s flair to attend Time‘s Women of the Year Gala on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Angela Bassett at the Time Women of the Year Gala on March 8 in Los Angeles.
Angela Bassett at the Time Women of the Year Gala. Gilbert Flores for Variety

To celebrate the event, which honored women who have made impacts with their work, Bassett went pastel in a lavender jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and matching feathers adorning her sleeves. A light green chartreuse-like belt cinched the actress around her waist, coordinating with her soft look.

Bassett was outfitted by her stylist Jennifer Austin. Austin has also chosen looks for “Atlanta” star Brian Tyree Henry and Chanté Adams.

Angela Bassett at the Time Women of the Year Gala on March 8 in Los Angeles.
Angela Bassett at the Time Women of the Year Gala. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Phoebe Bridgers, Quinta Brunson and Cate Blanchett were some of the other women who also attended the gala.

This y ear continues to be a successful one for Bassett. The actress has been nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” She made history with her Golden Globe win, becoming the first actor to earn a major award for a Marvel movie. While collecting awards, Bassett has used it as an opportunity to showcase her standout looks, as she is now gearing up for the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Angela Bassett at the Time Women of the Year Gala on March 8 in Los Angeles.
Angela Bassett Gilbert Flores for Variety

To the Costume Designers Guild Awards, where she was honored with the Spotlight Award, she wore a black Moschino suit with a red overskirt and a beret. She brought the volume wearing a white Greta Constantine jumpsuit with balloon sleeves to the NAACP Image Awards. There, she took home three awards, including one for Entertainer of the Year. Aside from starring in the Marvel film, Bassett also has a role in “9-1-1,” a Fox drama series in which she plays Athena Grant.

Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala celebrates its Women of the Year list, which highlights the achievements of women pursuing an equalized world. This year’s second annual event was notably held on International Women’s Day. The Women of the Year honorees included Blanchett, Bassett, Bridgers, Brunson, Megan Rapinoe and Ramla Ali.

