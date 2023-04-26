×
Angelina Jolie Dons Ethereal Gown With Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt for White House State Dinner Honoring the President and First Lady of South Korea

The actress attended President Biden's White House dinner for South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol.

Angelina Jolie arrived at President Biden’s White House dinner in honor of the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and South Korean first lady, Kim Keon Hee, on Wednesday, taking an ethereal approach to dressing for the occasion.

The Oscar-winning actress wore a floor-length white gown with a thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with a blazer draped over her shoulders.

She topped off the look with bronze pumps and accessorized with a gold clutch bag and a gold pearl necklace.

Jolie was accompanied to the White House dinner by her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who wore a black suit, a white shirt, a black tie and classic black lace-up dress shoes.

President Biden’s White House Dinner for the president and first lady of South Korea marked the United States’ commitment to strengthening security for the country.

In a statement from first lady Jill Biden, who co-hosted the dinner, she said, “When the President and I have traveled to the Republic of Korea in the past, we have been welcomed with open arms. It’s my intention to bring as much warmth and joy to President Yoon and Mrs. Kim Wednesday evening. We hope to honor both the people of their home nation and the generations of Americans who share their roots.”

Although Jolie is best known for her film career and work as an actress, some would be surprised she’s an academic as well. In 2016, the actress was tapped by the London School of Economics as a professor in practice to contribute guest lectures on women, peace and security.

