Angus Cloud Dead at 25: Fez From ‘Euphoria’ Remembered

Angus Cloud has died at 25 years old, the actor’s family revealed Monday.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement, according to Variety. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud on “Euphoria” Max

Cloud was mainly known for playing Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on “Euphoria.” In a message posted to the Instagram accounts of the TV show and its network Max, they shared, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Angus Cloud attends the Ralph Lauren fall 2022 fashion show on March 22, 2022, in New York City. Getty Images

Cloud starred in multiple fashion campaigns over the past couple of years. In February 2022, he was named a global brand ambassador for Ralph Lauren Fragrances, appearing in a campaign to promote the brand’s Polo Eau de Toilette. In June of the same year, Cloud became the face of Amiri’s Icon Campaign. In November, the actor released a capsule collection with Billionaire Boys Club in partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink.

Angus Cloud attends the AMI spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022. Getty Images

Cloud was also a brand ambassador for Puma alongside Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin and Iris Apatow. He featured in two campaigns for the footwear brand this year, with the latest being released on July 10.

Cloud took the part of Fez in “Euphoria” after being discovered by a casting producer in the streets of Manhattan, New York. He was also featured in “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” (2023).