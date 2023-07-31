×
Kleinfeld Plans First Out-of-state Trunk Show

Prada Beauty Makeup, Skin Care to Launch Tuesday

Balenciaga Taps Its First Brand Ambassadors

Angus Cloud Dead at 25: Fez From ‘Euphoria’ Remembered

Cloud was known for playing Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on Max's “Euphoria” and for starring in fashion campaigns.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Angus Cloud dressed by Ralph Lauren attends Ralph's Club by Ralph Lauren, hosted by Luka Sabbat and Lucky Blue Smith at The Claridge's Brook Street on November 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren Fragrances)
PARK CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 18: Euphoria actor and fan favorite, Angus Cloud at JBL Peaks on Peaks, a snowboarding-meets-hoops-inspired capsule collection event celebrating the JBL Endurance Peak 3 launch at Park City Mountain on February 18, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for JBL)
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Angus Cloud attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Angus Cloud attends a private event at the Kendrick Lamar Concert hosted by Pair of Thieves in Hyde Lounge at Crypto.com Arena on September 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Pair of Thieves)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Angus Cloud and Victor Cruz attend as Harper's BAZAAR and Bloomingdale's Host F√™te September 9 Celebrating Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR)
Angus Cloud has died at 25 years old, the actor’s family revealed Monday.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement, according to Variety. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud was mainly known for playing Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on “Euphoria.” In a message posted to the Instagram accounts of the TV show and its network Max, they shared, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 22: Angus Cloud attends the Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 Fashion Show at Museum of Modern Art on March 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Angus Cloud attends the Ralph Lauren fall 2022 fashion show on March 22, 2022, in New York City. Getty Images

Cloud starred in multiple fashion campaigns over the past couple of years. In February 2022, he was named a global brand ambassador for Ralph Lauren Fragrances, appearing in a campaign to promote the brand’s Polo Eau de Toilette. In June of the same year, Cloud became the face of Amiri’s Icon Campaign. In November, the actor released a capsule collection with Billionaire Boys Club in partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Angus Cloud attends the AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Angus Cloud attends the AMI spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022. Getty Images

Cloud was also a brand ambassador for Puma alongside Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin and Iris Apatow. He featured in two campaigns for the footwear brand this year, with the latest being released on July 10.

Cloud took the part of Fez in “Euphoria” after being discovered by a casting producer in the streets of Manhattan, New York. He was also featured in “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” (2023).

