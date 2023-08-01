How Angus Cloud Quickly Became a Front-row Fixture After Starring in ‘Euphoria’

Angus Cloud died at 25 years old, as revealed by his family on Monday. The young actor received critical acclaim for his breakout role as Fez on Max’s “Euphoria.” When the show premiered in 2019, it helped catapult him to fame and he quickly became a sought-after ad face, wearing luxury brands in red carpet appearances and sitting front row at fashion shows for prominent designers.

With his nonchalant style, the young actor earned the fandom of the fashion industry, appearing in fashion campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Puma, Amiri and more. Here, WWD takes a look back at the actor’s red carpet and front-row appearances.

Premiere of “Euphoria” in 2019

Angus Cloud attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria” on June 4, 2019. Getty Images

For the premiere of “Euphoria,” which helped put the actor on the map, Angus Cloud wore a brown pin-striped suit, with brown lace-up cap toe loafers and a stone-colored shirt. Although he was known for his love of streetwear, the actor would often wear tailored suits to public appearances.

Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party 2019

Angus Cloud attends as Harper’s Bazaar celebrates Icons by Carine Roitfeld on Sept. 6, 2019, in New York City. Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR

His performance on the first season of “Euphoria” was enough to score Angus Cloud an invitation to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in 2019. While he took the suit and tie approach to red carpet style, he did it with his own twist, leaving his tuxedo shirt untucked.

Balmain Fall 2020 Menswear Show

Rome Flynn, Angus Cloud, Neymar and Eric Choupo-Moting attend the Balmain fall 2020 menswear show on Jan. 17, 2020, in Paris. Getty Images

In 2020, the fashion industry began taking notice of the cast members of “Euphoria.” Angus Cloud was invited to sit in the front row at the Balmain fall 2020 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week. He wore an all-black ensemble from the brand, including a satin peak lapel collar blazer with a hoodie.

Amiri Fall 2022 Show

Angus Cloud, left, attends the Amiri fall 2022 runway show on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Amiri designer Mike Amiri was a known fan of Angus Cloud, so much so he even cast the actor in the brand’s Icon campaign in the summer of 2022. At Amiri’s fall 2022 show, the actor wore a head-to-toe white knit ensemble.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022

Angus Cloud attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills. Getty Images

One of Cloud’s most formal looks was at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where he donned a black floral-print tuxedo, black suede shoes, a classic white shirt and a bow tie.

Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood 2022

Angus Cloud attends the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event presented by Facebook Gaming on Aug. 11, 2022, in Hollywood. Variety via Getty Images

In August 2022, Cloud attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event wearing a cream-colored two-piece ensemble with allover graffiti-style prints on it, pairing the look with white sneakers. Underneath the ensemble, he wore a white button-up shirt.

AMI Alexander Mattiusi Spring 2023 Show

From left: Carla Bruni, Jonathan Bailey, Naomi Campbell and Angus Cloud attend the AMI Alexandre Mattiussi menswear spring 2023 show on June 23, 2022, in Paris. Getty Images

At Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June 2022, Cloud sat in the front row next to fashion royalty and legendary supermodels Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni at the brand’s spring 2023 show. They were joined by television actor Jonathan Bailey. Cloud paired his black-and-white varsity jacket with black-and-white penny loafers.

Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week

Angus Cloud attends the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards on Sept. 8, 2022, in New York City. Getty Images for REVOLVE

Cloud wasn’t afraid of color, as evidenced by the watercolor-print shirt he paired with black jeans and white sneakers to attend Revolve Gallery’s New York Fashion Week presentation in September. From his emergence on the acting scene he was never one for a conventional approach to fashion.

Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Runway Show

Angus Cloud attends the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens on Oct. 13, 2022. Getty Images

Cloud furthered his relationship with Ralph Lauren after attending the brand’s spring 2023 runway show in San Marino, California. Earlier that year, in February, the actor appeared in the digital campaign for Ralph Lauren’s fragrances. His ensemble for the brand’s show that season included a glen plaid hat, a Ralph Lauren leather jacket with patches, a white shirt, a charcoal tie, gray trousers and glossy black boots.