Anitta Features in Denim-filled Campaign for Levi’s 150th Anniversary

Anitta is Levi’s newest campaign face. The brand shared new photos of the Brazilian singer from its latest 501 campaign, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the iconic denim style.

“I love my Levi’s 501’s because of their versatility. I can wear them for so many different looks, from casual to elegant,” the singer said via statement. “However, I feel most confident in my Levi’s 501’s when I pair them with a basic tank or T-shirt and sneakers.”

Anitta in Levi’s x Anitta 501 campaign Charlie Denis

The campaign images showcase Anitta pairing various versions of the classic 501 jean with a button-up denim top for a monochromatic look and a classic white tank top for a minimalist ’90s-inspired outfit. Anitta is modeling the Levi’s 501 90s, 501 original short and other 501 styles that were her favorite from this season.

Earlier this year at the Spotify Best New Artist Party in Los Angeles, Anitta posed in a deconstructed fringe skirt made out of Levi’s 501 denim.

“I believe that the Levi’s brand carries timelessness which is a common thread in every global icon, old and new. I’m proud to represent the heritage of Levi’s that has broken global barriers, with strong ties to my own culture,” Anitta’s statement continued.

When it comes to her looks, Anitta often incorporates denim and other nostalgic ’90s-themed pieces. In June, to the Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2024 fashion show in Paris, the artist shined in an embellished monogram denim pants set, opting for a canary yellow bra underneath.

Along with appearing in the Levi’s campaign, Anitta’s latest album “Funk Rave” was nominated for Best Latin at the 2023 Video Music Awards. In 2022, she made history as the first Brazilian singer to win a VMA Award.