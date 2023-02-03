Anitta Brings Y2K Glamour in Custom Levi’s Skirt and Edwin Mohney Top to Spotify’s Best New Artist Party

Anitta is continuing to showcase her standout style. On Thursday, to Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party in Hollywood, the Brazilian songstress donned a full custom look, which included a Levi’s skirt and Edwin Mohney top.

Anitta at Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party on Feb. 2 in Hollywood. Getty Images for Spotify

Anitta’s look was a white custom corset tank top with a plunging V-neckline that had a slight crop and tied in the back with a lace-up detail. Her skirt, made out of deconstructed Levi’s 501 jeans, had a trumpet-esque silhouette and intense distressing at the hem. For accessories she went big, wearing the Creoles hoops and Majolica bracelet by Defaïence and bright blue platform heels. When it came to makeup, Anitta embraced a sultry look with smokey brown eye shadow, stark black eyeliner and a glossy peach-nude lip. Her red-brown tresses were styled into an updo with the front pieces of her hair left out to frame her face. Anitta was styled by Ron Hartleben for the event.

Anitta performs at Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party on Feb. 2 in Hollywood. Getty Images for Spotify

Anitta joined the music platform’s party, which had a number of other artists, including Anderson .Paak, Becky G, Andrew Taggart, Charlie Puth, Sabrina Carpenter and Latto. Anitta also hit the stage to perform at the event, switching her outfit to an alluring Levi’s ensemble, which featured a denim bra top and shorts with a fringe overlay. She slipped into a pair of Gianvito Rossi denim over-the-knee boots. She wore her hair wavy with a middle part, and a pair of round-frame sunglasses.

It’s proving to be an exciting year for Anitta. The artist just earned her first Grammy nomination, in the category of Best New Artist. The 2023 Grammy Awards premiere on Feb. 5.