Anitta Embraces Logomania in Denim Pants Set and Bikini Top at Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show for Spring 2024

Anitta arrived at the Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2024 fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, embracing a summer-ready look.

To view the brand’s latest menswear offerings, the Brazilian signer arrived in an oversize denim Louis Vuitton pants set, featuring the brand’s monogram initial “LV” detailing throughout.

Anitta paired the sparkling embellished set with the brand’s monogram jacquard bikini top in lemon, which she wore with a crisscross neckline.

Anitta has made Y2K-inspired looks her style signature, with this outfit being the latest. To Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party in February, the singer wore a skirt made out of deconstructed Levi’s 501 jeans. She later performed at the same event in Levi’s denim bra and short shorts.

Anitta poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton menswear spring 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week. AFP via Getty Images

The star is also releasing new music. Her new single “Funk Rave” will be released on June 22. For the single cover, which was posted to Anitta’s Instagram on Friday, she wore a pair of black-and-white shorts by Piña and black skinny Prada sunglasses.

In February, the singer received her first-ever Grammy nomination in the category of Best New Artist. Although the award ultimately went to Samara Joy, Anitta made history as the first Brazilian artist to be nominated in the category in nearly 50 years.

Louis Vuitton staged its spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday in Paris. It marks Pharrell Williams’ first collection since he was named the label’s creative director of menswear in February. Williams, who first made a name for himself as an artist and music producer, succeeds the late Virgil Abloh.