‘Bling Empire’ Star Anna Shay Dies of a Stroke at 62

Shay was a socialite and philanthropist who became famous as a reality star thanks to the hit series depicting the lives of wealthy Asian-Americans.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Anna Shay attends the season 2 launch celebration party for Netflix's "Bling Empire" on May 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Anna Shay Getty Images

Anna Shay of the hit Netflix series “Bling Empire” has passed away from a stroke at the age of 62.

Shay, who described herself as a philanthropist and socialite, starred in the first two seasons of “Bling Empire” based in Los Angeles. The all-Asian-cast reality series explored the lives of the wealthy and well-connected in Los Angeles. Shay was half-Japanese and half-Russian.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten,” her family wrote in a statement to Variety on Monday.

Anna Shay in episode 7 “Kevin and Kane Take Charleston” of Bling Empire: Season 1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021
Anna Shay in “Bling Empire.” Netflix

Shay had many memorable moments throughout the series and was well-known for her fashion. In Season One of “Bling Empire,” we learned that Shay had a penchant for Dior when she arranged for a private appointment at her house where Dior staff brought the collections directly to her to peruse.

Cast member Kevin Kreider, to whom Shay gifted a pair of Dior sneakers to in the show, took to Instagram to caption a video of them saying “You never know when your last goodbye will be. So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you.”

Instagram posts came from other cast mates, including Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li Guy Tang and Cherie Chan.

Shay’s fortune came from selling her father’s company, Pacific Architects and Engineers, after his death. The firm accumulated its wealth through arms and defense technology trade.

