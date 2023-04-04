×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: April 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion Scholarship Fund Honors Anna Wintour, Emma Grede 

Analysts Applaud L’Oréal-Aesop Deal

Qurate Retail Group Launches Video App Aimed at Young Customers

Anne Hathaway Makes a Purple Statement in Valentino Minidress & Matching Tights at Bulgari’s Hotel Tokyo Opening

A global ambassador for the jeweler, the award-winning actress attended the opening event and posed with Bulgari Group CEO Jean-Christophe Babin.

Carla Bruni
Priyanka Chopra
Anna Hathaway and Lisa of Blackpink
Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel
Anne Hathaway modeled another minidress while in Tokyo. The actress, who donned a little black dress for Bulgari’s Hotel Tokyo media call on Monday, chose an all-purple ensemble for the hotel’s press conference on Tuesday.

Anne Hathaway and Bulgari Group CEO Jean-Christophe Babin at a press conference for Bulgari’s Hotel opening in Tokyo. Getty Images

The actress looked to Valentino for the occasion. Hathaway wore the brand’s duchess silk minidress, which featured a shift silhouette, a princess neckline and shawl sleeves. She coordinated her look with matching tights and purple platform heels. The “Devil Wears Prada” star usually works with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh on her outfits.

Hathaway, who is a global ambassador for the jewelry brand, posed with Bulgari’s Group chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin during the event.

Anne Hathaway Getty Images

To the hotel’s media call on Monday, Hathaway went all-black in a dainty floral-embellished dress from Givenchy, accessorizing her look with Bulgari jewelry.

The actress has been a global ambassador for the brand since 2022, alongside award-winning actress Zendaya. The pair was featured in Bulgari’s “Unexpected Wonders” campaign, where they were seen strutting in a picturesque house modeling luxury jewelry pieces.

Anne Hathaway and Jean-Christophe Babin Getty Images

Hathaway is no stranger to standout fashion looks that draw attention. On Sunday, the actress was revealed as the star of Versace’s new Icon campaign. She modeled for the Italian brand wearing blue jeans, a bustier-style bodysuit and a little black dress. To Versace’s fall 2023 runway show in March, she married edgy with high fashion, wearing a black crocodile-embossed minidress.

