Anne Hathaway Blossoms in Black Flower-embellished Minidress at Bulgari’s Tokyo Hotel Opening

Anne Hathaway attended a media call for the Bulgari Hotel opening in Tokyo on Monday, taking a creative approach to the little black dress.

The actress wore a black minidress with a bow at the waist and flower embellishments all over. She coordinated the dress with ankle-strap platform-heeled sandals. For accessories, she wore all Bulgari diamond jewelry, including a necklace and several rings.

Anne Hathaway at the Bulgari Hotel Tokyo media call. Getty Images

Hathaway regularly works with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh to create her looks for public appearances and events. Walsh also works with Ashley Park, Lucy Hale and Jameela Jamil.

Hathaway was named a brand ambassador for Bulgari in May 2022 alongside fellow actress Zendaya. They both debuted as ambassadors in Bulgari’s “Unexpected Wonders” campaign, which featured the two Hollywood starlets wandering around a sumptuous palazzo wearing different statement pieces by Bulgari as they both narrated the video.

Anne Hathaway Getty Images

Hathaway has become quite the campaign star for luxury brands. She is currently the star of Versace’s Icons Collection campaign. Hathaway stars alongside singer Chris Lee in campaign portraits shot by fashion photography duo Mert and Marcus.

In March, Bulgari unveiled its new growth strategy under its new North American president Hervé Perrot. The new strategy will focus on high jewelry, retail and customer experience.

“In America we have to accelerate our development and in order to do that the group and brand is making a significant investment and commitment to support our growth,” Perrot said in an interview with WWD.

Bulgari’s parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton began making major investments in Bulgari North America, including the division’s most expensive store renovation to date for its Rodeo Drive store.