Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Romantic Valentino Bow-tie Dress for ‘She Came to Me’ Premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

Anne Hathaway made a striking arrival to the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin on Thursday in a sheer Valentino number from the brand’s spring 2023 couture collection.

Anne Hathaway at the “She Came to Me” premiere during the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16 in Berlin. Getty Images

Hathaway’s dress was donned in dainty black polka dots over a flesh-toned sheer base and had small black bows attached to it from top to bottom. She coordinated with her alluring look by slipping on a pair of opera gloves. For shoes, she wore black pointed-toe heels. When it came to hair, she opted for a regal updo, pinning her tresses up and leaving her bangs out to frame her face. Hathaway worked with her longtime stylist Erin Walsh. Walsh’s clientele includes Alison Brie, Ashley Park and Lucy Hale.

WWD spoke to the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli during a preview, where he spoke more about the collection.

“I was thinking about this idea of a kind of glamorous extravaganza but in a new way, full of humanity and personalities, kind of like when young people go in a club and they are invited to be the best version of themselves,” he told WWD.

Hathaway stars in the upcoming film, which follows a composer who experiences a serious case of writer’s block and following a one-night stand, rediscovers his passion. Directed by Rebecca Miller, the film’s cast includes Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei. On Thursday, Hathaway also attended the photo call for the movie during the film festival, in an edgy Alaïa hooded black dress from the brand’s 2023 spring ready-to-wear collection.

Hathaway has been out and about for her various acting projects. Just last month, the star attended the Sundance Film Festival in a Versace puffer jacket with a corset-like silhouette. She was attending the premiere of her other film “Eileen,” which is a psychological thriller about a woman who befriends someone when all of a sudden, things take an evil turn.

The Berlin International Film Festival takes place from Feb. 16 to Feb. 26. It was first created in 1951 in the beginning of the Cold War as, according to the official site, a “showcase of the free world.” This year was the first time in two years that the festival was held in-person. Among the list of films set to premiere is “Afire” and the documentary “Superpower,” directed by Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman.