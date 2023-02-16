×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood

Fashion

André Leon Talley Estate Sale Racks Up $1.38M

Business

Drake, 21 Savage Settle Lawsuit With Condé Nast

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Romantic Valentino Bow-tie Dress for ‘She Came to Me’ Premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

The famed actress attended the festival's opening ceremony red carpet to attend the "She Came to Me" premiere.

Anne Hathaway at the "She Came to Me" premiere during the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16 in Berlin.
Valentino Couture Spring 2023
Valentino Couture Spring 2023
Valentino Couture Spring 2023
Valentino Couture Spring 2023
View ALL 89 Photos

Anne Hathaway made a striking arrival to the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin on Thursday in a sheer Valentino number from the brand’s spring 2023 couture collection.

Anne Hathaway at the "She Came to Me" premiere during the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16 in Berlin.
Anne Hathaway at the “She Came to Me” premiere during the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16 in Berlin. Getty Images

Hathaway’s dress was donned in dainty black polka dots over a flesh-toned sheer base and had small black bows attached to it from top to bottom. She coordinated with her alluring look by slipping on a pair of opera gloves. For shoes, she wore black pointed-toe heels. When it came to hair, she opted for a regal updo, pinning her tresses up and leaving her bangs out to frame her face. Hathaway worked with her longtime stylist Erin Walsh. Walsh’s clientele includes Alison Brie, Ashley Park and Lucy Hale. 

Related Galleries

Anne Hathaway at the "She Came to Me" premiere during the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16 in Berlin.
Anne Hathaway at the “She Came to Me” premiere during the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16 in Berlin. Getty Images

WWD spoke to the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli during a preview, where he spoke more about the collection.

“I was thinking about this idea of a kind of glamorous extravaganza but in a new way, full of humanity and personalities, kind of like when young people go in a club and they are invited to be the best version of themselves,” he told WWD.

Anne Hathaway at the "She Came to Me" premiere during the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16 in Berlin.
Anne Hathaway at the “She Came to Me” premiere during the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16 in Berlin. Getty Images

Hathaway stars in the upcoming film, which follows a composer who experiences a serious case of writer’s block and following a one-night stand, rediscovers his passion. Directed by Rebecca Miller, the film’s cast includes Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei. On Thursday, Hathaway also attended the photo call for the movie during the film festival, in an edgy Alaïa hooded black dress from the brand’s 2023 spring ready-to-wear collection.

Hathaway has been out and about for her various acting projects. Just last month, the star attended the Sundance Film Festival in a Versace puffer jacket with a corset-like silhouette. She was attending the premiere of her other film “Eileen,” which is a psychological thriller about a woman who befriends someone when all of a sudden, things take an evil turn.

The Berlin International Film Festival takes place from Feb. 16 to Feb. 26. It was first created in 1951 in the beginning of the Cold War as, according to the official site, a “showcase of the free world.” This year was the first time in two years that the festival was held in-person. Among the list of films set to premiere is “Afire” and the documentary “Superpower,” directed by Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Hot Summer Bags

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Anne Hathaway Goes Sheer in Valentino Bowtie Dress at Berlin Festival

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad