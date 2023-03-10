Anne Hathaway Brings Wild Flair in Crocodile-embossed Minidress to Versace’s Fall 2023 Runway Show

Anne Hathaway continued her fashion streak at Versace’s fall 2023 runway show in West Hollywood on Thursday in a black, crocodile-embossed minidress.

She paired the dress with sheer black tights, glossy black platform boots, a black Versace top-handle bag and square-framed sunglasses. Hathaway’s full look was from Versace.

Anne Hathaway at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show on March 9 in West Hollywood. Michael Buckner for Variety

WWD characterized Versace’s fall 2023 runway show as “a Hollywood moment at magic hour in L.A., with a strong collection pushing power tailoring, pure shapes and a lot of black — for men and women.” The collection drew inspiration from Versace’s archives, specifically the spring 1995 collection shot by Richard Avedon and Steven Meisel.

Earlier this year, Hathaway wore Versace at the Sundance Film Festival, wearing a winter-ready ensemble from the brand for the premiere of her film “Eileen.” The look included a padded, sleek coat with a corset-like insert on the bodice that cinched her at the waist and had a slightly oversize silhouette. Underneath the coat, she wore a textured black minidress with gold detailing on the straps and gold embroidery on the hem of the skirt.

Anne Hathaway at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show on March 9 in West Hollywood. Michael Buckner for Variety

The actress is no stranger to luxury fashion or jewelry. In May, she became a brand ambassador for Bulgari. She wore many pieces from the brand to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Versace recently partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) on an LGBTQ-focused educational initiative.

Versace’s fall 2023 runway show had a star-studded front row featuring Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Elton John and Tan France. The brand’s Los Angeles show, featuring both men’s and women’s collections, was originally scheduled for Friday, however, it was changed to an earlier date due to unfavorable weather conditions expected in Los Angeles.