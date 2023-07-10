Jordan Spieth’s Wife Annie Verret Covers Baby Bump in White Floral Zimmermann Tunic at Wimbledon 2023

Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie Verret, attended Day Seven of the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships. For the occasion, Verret, who is expecting her second child, wore the Tiggy Lace Mini Tunic by Zimmermann.

Verret’s ensemble featured flared sleeves, a frilled yoke and dramatic ruffle detail throughout. The socialite finished off her dainty white look with Castañer espadrillas sandals, which featured a multicolor basket-weave-like pattern throughout.

Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret WireImage

Verret’s all-white frock was from Zimmermann’s resort 2023 collection, which WWD reported, “dove into all things nautical while embracing ‘50s- and ‘60s-inspired, holiday-centric nostalgia with ample flirty femininity.”

Spieth coordinated with his wife’s soft look in a teal-blue suit with a straw hat. The pair have been married since 2018 and share a child together. During Wimbledon on Sunday, the couple posed for pictures with pro golfers Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Pro golfers Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Ricky Flower with partners at Wimbledon 2023. News Licensing / MEGA

Together, Verret and Spieth run their own nonprofit, titled the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. According to the organization’s official Instagram, its mission is categorized into four pillars: special needs, junior golf, military families and pediatric cancer.

Spieth is an American professional golfer who throughout his career has earned a number of accolades, including a former number one in the Official World Golf Ranking. The athlete has equally worked with many standout brands, with his sponsorships list including AT&T, Fanduel, Rolex and Under Armour.

In June, AT&T shared a first look at Spieth’s custom carry for the 2023 U.S. Open Championships, which was in Los Angeles. The carry featured Los Angeles-inspired prints, with palm trees, bright horizons and a Hollywood Walk of Fame-inspired star with Spieth’s name in the middle.