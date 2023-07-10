×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: July 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Tiffany Reopens Renovated Ginza Flagship in Tokyo

Business

Schiaparelli Opens Shop Inside Neiman’s Beverly Hills

Business

Moody’s Predicts Rise in Retail Debt Defaults as ‘Conditions Remain Challenging’

Jordan Spieth’s Wife Annie Verret Covers Baby Bump in White Floral Zimmermann Tunic at Wimbledon 2023

The socialite attended the sporting event alongside her pro golfer husband Jordan Spieth.

Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret at day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2023 on July 9.
Jordan Spieth's Wife Annie Covers Baby Bump in Florals at Wimbledon
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Calum Harper poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Clara Amfo poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: British tennis player Emma Raducanu poses in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett
View ALL 14 Photos

Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie Verret, attended Day Seven of the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships. For the occasion, Verret, who is expecting her second child, wore the Tiggy Lace Mini Tunic by Zimmermann.

Verret’s ensemble featured flared sleeves, a frilled yoke and dramatic ruffle detail throughout. The socialite finished off her dainty white look with Castañer espadrillas sandals, which featured a multicolor basket-weave-like pattern throughout.

Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret at day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2023 on July 9.
Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret WireImage

Verret’s all-white frock was from Zimmermann’s resort 2023 collection, which WWD reported, “dove into all things nautical while embracing ‘50s- and ‘60s-inspired, holiday-centric nostalgia with ample flirty femininity.”

Related Articles

Spieth coordinated with his wife’s soft look in a teal-blue suit with a straw hat. The pair have been married since 2018 and share a child together. During Wimbledon on Sunday, the couple posed for pictures with pro golfers Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2023 Pro golfers Jordan Spieth , Justin Thomas and Ricky Flower with parters arrive Material must be credited "The Sun/News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. 09 Jul 2023 Pictured: Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2023 Pro golfers Jordan Spieth , Justin Thomas and Ricky Flower with parters arrive Material must be credited "The Sun/News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. Photo credit: News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1005780_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pro golfers Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Ricky Flower with partners at Wimbledon 2023. News Licensing / MEGA

Together, Verret and Spieth run their own nonprofit, titled the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. According to the organization’s official Instagram, its mission is categorized into four pillars: special needs, junior golf, military families and pediatric cancer.

Spieth is an American professional golfer who throughout his career has earned a number of accolades, including a former number one in the Official World Golf Ranking. The athlete has equally worked with many standout brands, with his sponsorships list including AT&T, Fanduel, Rolex and Under Armour.

In June, AT&T shared a first look at Spieth’s custom carry for the 2023 U.S. Open Championships, which was in Los Angeles. The carry featured Los Angeles-inspired prints, with palm trees, bright horizons and a Hollywood Walk of Fame-inspired star with Spieth’s name in the middle.

Jordan Spieth's Wife Annie Covers Baby Bump in Florals at Wimbledon

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad