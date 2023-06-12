Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Shares Hair Loss Transformation Journey in Debut as Guerlain’s Latest Hair Care Ambassador

Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of soccer star Lionel Messi, is Guerlain’s newest hair care ambassador. Roccuzzo revealed the new partnership on Instagram on Friday.

“I am very happy to be part of this new chapter,” Roccuzzo wrote.

In the video, stylist Peter Gray treats Roccuzzo’s brunette tresses with products from Guerlain’s first hair care line, Abeille Royale. The routine includes Revitalizing & Fortifying shampoo ($82), Repairing & Replumping conditioner ($82), the Double R Radiance & Revitalization mask ($93) and finally, a scalp and hair serum ($140).

All four products contain honey, which the brand intends to strengthen hair, making it shinier and denser.

Roccuzzo originally teased her Guerlain partnership in May. “Thank you @guerlain for trusting me for this new project. Looking forward to telling you more,” she wrote on Instagram.

In 2023, Roccuzzo has also partnered with activewear brand Alo, modeling their leggings, bras and other gear in a series of social media posts.

She also revealed a Casetify collaboration in May, which includes five limited-edition phone case designs. All proceeds go to Equality Now, a nonprofit that works to promote and protect the rights of girls around the world.

Roccuzzo and Messi have been married since 2017. Together, they have three sons: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. Both Roccuzzo and Messi are originally from Argentina. Messi has represented the country’s national team at the FIFA World Cup and at the Olympics.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Messi, who has played for the Paris Saint-Germain soccer team since 2021, recently signed to the American Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.

Considered one of the best soccer players in the world, Messi also has his fair share of endorsement deals, and has worked with Adidas and Louis Vuitton.