Anya Taylor-Joy Gets Cloaked in Couture Schiaparelli Champagne Mini Dress for Dramatic Arrival at BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

The actress looked to the brand's spring 2023 couture collection for a dramatic arrival.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Anya Taylor-Joy in gold schiaparelli dress attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Florence Pugh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Angela Bassett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Cynthia Erivo arrives at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Anya Taylor-Joy was a magnetizing vision in a Schiaparelli haute couture bustier dress on the red carpet at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in London on Sunday.

Igniting yet another iteration of the renaissance-romantic hooded gown trend, she donned the look with a voluminous cloak in champagne liquid velvet. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the ensemble was from Schiaparelli couture’s spring 2023 collection. When the line debuted on the runway, it quickly went viral. It featured realistic reproductions of animal heads inspired by Dante’s “Inferno” that ignited a torrent of comment on social media about the glamorization of trophy hunting.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19 in London. Getty Images

Taylor-Joy’s structured mini dress featured a straight neckline and a tier of four bows from neck to hem. Her stole veiled at the crown, covered the shoulders and draped against the floor. At the back, the stole’s mid-section ruched up the thigh.

Taylor-Joy’s hair was parted down the middle and fell into the cloak at the shoulders. She accessorized with a diamond necklace with curvature detailing around the décolletage.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19 in London. Corbis via Getty Images

Her champagne-gold Aquazzura sandals were embellished with rhinestones starting with the single-strap vamp and along the supportive ankle strap as well.

Outside of her appearances on the red carpet, it’s been a busy year for Taylor-Joy. In addition to promoting her role as the fleeting dinner guest in “The Menu,” she was named the face of Dior Beauty in 2021. Her partnership with the brand was later furthered in 2022 as she joined K-pop star Jisoo in Dior’s Addict campaign. Taylor-Joy has starred in campaigns for Viktor & Rolf, Tiffany & Co. and Jaeger-LeCoultre.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Charlotte Wells (R) poses with the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer Award for 'Aftersun' beside Anya Taylor-Joy (L) during the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
Anya Taylor-Joy, left, poses alongside Charlotte Wells during the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19 in London. Getty Images

The British Academy Film Awards honor the year’s best film performances. After six years at London’s Royal Albert Hall, this year, the ceremony will be held on Feb. 19 at the Royal Festival Hall and hosted by Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant. British rapper Little Simz will be the night’s musical star, as Helen Mirren is set to lead a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. “All Quiet on the Western Front” leads the nominations with 14 nods, while stars like Ana de Armas, Angela Bassett, and Austin Butler are nominated for this year’s most coveted awards for the first time. 

