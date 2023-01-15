Anya Taylor-Joy Channels Mermaid Inspiration in Sheer Dior Scalloped Dress for Critics Choice Awards 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, wearing a scalloped dress.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a nude mermaid-scale pattern strass embellishment dress with a sheer skirt from Dior Haute Couture.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

She coordinated the dress with Jimmy Choo’s embellished Shiloh sandal. She accessorized with a diamond bracelet, diamond stud earrings and a diamond necklace.

For makeup, the actress used Dior Beauty, and went for an elevated natural look, featuring a glossy pink lip, blush, mascara and earth-tone eyeshadow. For hair, she went for a statement updo with an intricate bun on top of her head and a single bang placed to the side of her face.

Taylor-Joy’s work as a global ambassador for Dior has seen her regularly donning the brand’s looks on the red carpet.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

In March 2022, it was announced Taylor-Joy would star opposite Yara Shahidi in the new Dior Forever campaign set at Salk Institute. Shahidi is also a fellow ambassador for Dior. The campaign was directed by Damien Krisl and photographed by Camilla Akrans.

Dior Forever is a foundation with 42 shades. The new campaign is due to break this month.

Taylor-Joy has been promoting her latest film “The Menu,” a black comedy-horror co-starring Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes. Taylor-Joy was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for the film.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards recognized excellence in film and television on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler served as the show’s host. Some of this year’s nominees include Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Zendaya.

