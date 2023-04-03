Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Pink in Princess Peach-inspired Dior Jumpsuit at ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Screening

Anya Taylor-Joy made a sporty-themed arrival to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” screening in Los Angeles on Saturday, channeling the iconic Princess Peach.

Anya Taylor-Joy at “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” screening on April 1 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The actress, who is set to portray the renowned love interest of Super Mario in the upcoming film, arrived on the red carpet wearing a pink racing suit by Dior. The jumpsuit was reminiscent of Princess Peach’s signature racing costume, with matching gloves, a waist-cinching belt and a motorcycle-style neckline.

The actress was styled by Ryan Hastings for the screening. Taylor-Joy has been a Dior brand ambassador since 2021, joining Yara Shahidi, Nina Dobrev and Blackpink’s Jisoo.

Last year, Taylor-Joy starred as Margot Mills in the Golden Globe-nominated film “The Menu,” which was released in November. She’s also gearing up to play the main character in “Furiosa,” the spinoff of “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Along with her many projects, the actress continues to showcase her standout looks and venture more into fashion. She embraced the hooded trend in a Schiaparelli haute couture bustier dress with a champagne velvet material to the BAFTAs in February. To the Critics’ Choice Awards in January, she wore a scalloped Dior dress with a mermaid-scale pattern.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is an upcoming animated film that is based on the world of Super Mario Bros., the iconic Nintendo game. Starring Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key and Chris Pratt, the film will see Mario coming head-to-head with Bowser to stop his plans for conquering the world. Being released on Wednesday, the film’s trailer, posted to YouTube in March, already has garnered 8.8 million views.